The Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the top pick in the 2020 NBA draft, met with highly-touted prospect LaMelo Ball on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The meeting reportedly consisted of an interview, which took place in Southern California, and did not feature any basketball activity. Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and head coach Ryan Saunders were both reportedly in attendance.

According to ESPN, Ball is also tentatively scheduled to meet with the Warriors next week. Golden State owns the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Ball will also likely meet with the Hornets and Bulls, who own the third and fourth picks respectively, in the future.

Ball, who spent last season playing for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia, is projected to go No. 3 overall in Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft. He would appear to be the 2020 NBA draft's best playmaker and presents a unique combination of skill-set and star power.

