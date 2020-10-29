SI.com
Timberwolves Guard Malik Beasley Charged With Threatening Strangers With Gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is charged with using a rifle to threaten a family who was house hunting in his neighborhood in suburban Minneapolis.

Beasley was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence and drug possession. His wife, Montana Yao, was charged with a felony drug count.

According to a criminal complaint, a couple on a Parade of Homes tour last month with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the Plymouth home rented by Beasley and Yao, but saw it was roped off. Beasley tapped on the window of the family’s SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property, prosecutors said.

Beasley continued to train the rifle at the SUV as it drove off, the criminal complaint said.

Police said they searched Beasley and Yao’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV.

Police said they also found leafy marijuana in the home. Possessing marijuana in its original leafy form in Minnesota is illegal.

Defense attorneys Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga issued a statement saying that “we are cooperating with the law enforcement investigation and will carefully review the discovery in the coming days.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves issued a statement saying they are aware of the charges and, “we take these allegations seriously and will let the legal process run its course.”

The charges come one day after Wolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta addressed the team’s salary-cap situation and said there should be room to sign Beasley. He is a restricted free agent and averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with the Wolves this past season.

