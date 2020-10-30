Report: Mike D'Antoni, Ime Udoka to Join Nets Staff

SI.com
Report: Mike D'Antoni, Ime Udoka Finalizing Deals to Join Steve Nash's Nets Coaching Staff

Mike D'Antoni and Ime Udoka are finalizing contracts to become assistant coaches on Steve Nash's staff with the Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

D'Antoni coached Nash on the Phoenix Suns from 2004-08 and then from 2012-14 with the Lakers.

Last month, D'Antoni told the Rockets that he would not be returning as head coach next season. He finished his four years in Houston with a 217–102 record.

Udoka has spent time as an assistant on Gregg Popovich's coaching staff with the Spurs.

Nash already has former Suns teammate Amar'e Stoudemire on his staff as an assistant coach focusing on player development. Jacque Vaughn, who served as the Nets' interim head coach during the NBA restart in Orlando, was retained as an assistant when Nash was hired in September.

The upcoming season will mark Nash's first season as an NBA coach. 

