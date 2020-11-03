LeBron Donations Help Make Florida Felons Eligible to Vote

SI.com
NBA
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGS
Search

LeBron James's Donations Help Make Florida Felons Eligible to Vote

Author:
Publish date:
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during warmups before game six of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena.

LeBron James aided an effort to pay court fines and fees for nearly 13,000 Florida felons in recent months, per The Tampa Bay Times' Lawrence Mower and Langston Taylor.

The initiative led by James and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg made the nearly 13,000 individuals eligible to vote in the state of Florida for the 2020 election. James, Bloomberg and various other celebrities paid a total of roughly $27 million in fines and fees, per Mower and Taylor.

“We want communities to get better by having more voices heard, and the quicker people are able to be reintegrated into the community, the better,” Neil Volz, the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition told Mower and Taylor. “If people choose to engage in that moment or not, that’s on them.”

Neither James's organization, More Than a Vote, nor Bloomberg commented on their respective donations. 

Florida felons appeared to have their voting rights restored in 2018 after the passage of Amendment 4. But the enaction of the amendment was blocked by the state legislature, which ruled that felons must pay all fees and fines before regaining their right to vote. An appeal may be filed to the Supreme Court, with the deadline set for January, per Mower and Taylor

YOU MAY LIKE

jimmy garoppolo thumb
Play
NFL

Report: Garoppolo Seeking Additional Opinions on Ankle

Jimmy Garoppolo is gathering multiple medical opinions about whether he will need season-ending surgery for the new sprain.

nfl-trade-deadline-grades-desmond-king-kwon-alexander
Play
NFL

NFL Trade Deadline: Grading Every Move

Grading every NFL trade deadline deal as it's announced.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during warmups before game six of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena.
NBA

LeBron Donations Help Make Florida Felons Eligible to Vote

James and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg are among those who paid court fees to allow nearly 13,000 Florida felons to vote.

Diogo-Jota-Hat-Trick-Liverpool-Atalanta
Play
Soccer

Diogo Jota's Hat Trick Powers Liverpool's Rout of Atalanta

The summer signing from Wolves continued his hot streak for Jurgen Klopp's side.

An NBA basketball sitting on the court
Play
NBA

Report: NBPA to Vote in Coming Days About Season Start Date

The NBPA will reportedly vote as soon as Thursday on the NBA's desired Dec. 22 start date for next season.

Michael Bloomberg

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Play
NFL

Bucs' Antonio Brown Activated from Reserve/Suspension List

Antonio Brown's eight-game suspension ended on Tuesday, and the receiver is eligible to play against the Saints on Sunday night.

george-hill-vote
Sports Illustrated

Athletes Share Experiences Voting on Election Day

LeBron James and numerous athletes shared voting and polling station information via the More Than a Vote initiative on Tuesday.