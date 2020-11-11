Report: Phoenix Suns Interested in Acquiring Thunder Guard Chris Paul
The Phoenix Suns are interested in acquiring Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps reports.
However, the NBA is currently under a moratorium on trades as the league finishes procedures to start next week with the NBA Draft.
Paul, 35, averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds during the 2019-20 season. His efforts helped the Thunder to secure the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference as well as earning him his 10th All-Star selection and a Second Team All-NBA selection following the season.
The 14-year veteran is slated top earn 41.45 million in the upcoming 2020-21 season with a $44.2 million player option in the 2021-22 season.
Oklahoma City was eliminated 4-3 by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
Phoenix went 9-1 in its last ten games of the 2019-20 season but failed to earn a spot in the NBA bubble in Orlando due to a crowded and talented Western Division. The Suns bring a young, energized core of players to the table in Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.
According to Windhorst, the Suns have in excess of $20 million in salary-cap space going into the transaction season, leaving the possibility they could assemble a trade and still look for other free agents.
Paul has playing experience under Suns coach Monty Williams. He played for Williams in New Orleans during the 2010-11 season and admires Williams' style of play.