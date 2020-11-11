The Phoenix Suns are interested in acquiring Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps reports.

However, the NBA is currently under a moratorium on trades as the league finishes procedures to start next week with the NBA Draft.

Paul, 35, averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds during the 2019-20 season. His efforts helped the Thunder to secure the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference as well as earning him his 10th All-Star selection and a Second Team All-NBA selection following the season.

The 14-year veteran is slated top earn 41.45 million in the upcoming 2020-21 season with a $44.2 million player option in the 2021-22 season.

Oklahoma City was eliminated 4-3 by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Phoenix went 9-1 in its last ten games of the 2019-20 season but failed to earn a spot in the NBA bubble in Orlando due to a crowded and talented Western Division. The Suns bring a young, energized core of players to the table in Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

According to Windhorst, the Suns have in excess of $20 million in salary-cap space going into the transaction season, leaving the possibility they could assemble a trade and still look for other free agents.

Paul has playing experience under Suns coach Monty Williams. He played for Williams in New Orleans during the 2010-11 season and admires Williams' style of play.