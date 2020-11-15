NBA Rumors: Holiday Getting League-Wide Trade Interest

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday continues to be the focus of league-wide trade interest, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

According to Mannix, the Nuggets are one of the teams that are a strong threat to try and acquire the 30-year-old guard. The Pelicans are looking to acquire a top-10 pick in a deal involving Holiday, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer, and Denver is reportedly looking at trading up in the draft for that reason.

Earlier this week, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Celtics are another possible team looking to acquire Holiday. The Brooklyn Nets have also been another team that the veteran guard has been linked to.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Sunday that teams were informed that the moratorium on trades will end at noon ET Monday.

Holiday averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season and is also widely regarded as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA.

New Orleans finished with a 30-42 record last season and hold the No. 13 pick in this week's NBA draft.

