NBA Rumors: Holiday Getting League-Wide Trade Interest

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday Getting League-Wide Trade Interest
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday continues to be the focus of league-wide trade interest, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.
According to Mannix, the Nuggets are one of the teams that are a strong threat to try and acquire the 30-year-old guard. The Pelicans are looking to acquire a top-10 pick in a deal involving Holiday, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer, and Denver is reportedly looking at trading up in the draft for that reason.
Earlier this week, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Celtics are another possible team looking to acquire Holiday. The Brooklyn Nets have also been another team that the veteran guard has been linked to.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Sunday that teams were informed that the moratorium on trades will end at noon ET Monday.
Holiday averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season and is also widely regarded as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA.
New Orleans finished with a 30-42 record last season and hold the No. 13 pick in this week's NBA draft.
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA.
- The Lakers have reportedly agreed in principle on a deal for Thunder guard Dennis Schröder. (Shams Charnia, The Athletic)
- The Lakers had explored a possible trade for Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- The Bucks pursued a trade with the Thunder for Dennis Schroder and were deep in trade negotiations last week. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)
- The Lakers are reportedly interested in signing free-agent guard Wesley Matthews. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)
- The NBA's play-in tournament still needs to be approved by the Board of Governors, but it is apparently a formality. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Former NBA veteran Corey Brewer is joining the Pelicans in a player development role. (Mark Berman, FOX32)
- The NBA G League plans to have its elite Ignite team face G League alumni in closed-door scrimmages in Walnut Creek on Nov. 15-22. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The deadline for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign his extension is Dec. 21. (Bobby Marks, ESPN)