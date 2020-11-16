NBA Rumors: MJ Interested in Westbrook on Hornets

Hornets owner Michael Jordan would be interested in his team trying to deal for Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports.

According to The Ringer, the Hornets have emerged as the most likely team to acquire the UCLA product, though Charlotte will reportedly not put the team's No. 3 pick in Wednesday's draft on the table in a possible deal to acquire the 2016–17 league MVP.

Jordan's interest in Westbrook is not overly surprising considering the fact that Westbrook has a massive, long-term apparel deal with the Jordan brand.

In addition to the third pick in Wednesday's draft, Charlotte also has the No. 32 pick and a number of young players who could appeal to Houston, including P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham. It also has the expiring contracts of Nicolas Batum or Cody Zeller.

On Nov. 11, The Athletic reported that Westbrook wants out of Houston. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported at that time the market would be extremely limited if the Rockets shop Westbrook due to him being owed $131 million over the next three seasons. The Clippers and Knicks have also been linked to Westbrook.

Houston's other big-name star, James Harden, could also be on the move and is intrigued by the possibility of reuniting with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, according to Sports Illustrated.

