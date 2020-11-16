NBA Rumors: MJ Interested in Westbrook on Hornets

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NBA Rumors: Hornets Owner Michael Jordan Interested in Trading for Russell Westbrook

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Hornets owner Michael Jordan would be interested in his team trying to deal for Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports. 

According to The Ringer, the Hornets have emerged as the most likely team to acquire the UCLA product, though Charlotte will reportedly not put the team's No. 3 pick in Wednesday's draft on the table in a possible deal to acquire the 2016–17 league MVP. 

Jordan's interest in Westbrook is not overly surprising considering the fact that Westbrook has a massive, long-term apparel deal with the Jordan brand. 

In addition to the third pick in Wednesday's draft, Charlotte also has the No. 32 pick and a number of young players who could appeal to Houston, including P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham. It also has the expiring contracts of Nicolas Batum or Cody Zeller.

On Nov. 11, The Athletic reported that Westbrook wants out of Houston. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported at that time the market would be extremely limited if the Rockets shop Westbrook due to him being owed $131 million over the next three seasons. The Clippers and Knicks have also been linked to Westbrook.

Houston's other big-name star, James Harden, could also be on the move and is intrigued by the possibility of reuniting with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, according to Sports Illustrated.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: 

  • Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere with Philadelphia and Brooklyn at the top of his desired destinations. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • The Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Chris Paul from the Thunder. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • The Mavericks are not interested in dealing for Jrue Holiday as the Pelicans are determined to trade him to the Eastern Conference. (Brad Townsend, Dallas Morning News)
  • After the Thunder's reported deals of Chris Paul and  Dennis Schröder, rival executives believe OKC will continue to explore the trade market on center Steven Adams. (Michael Scotto, Hoops Hype)
  • The Detroit Pistons are trading G Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for F Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his 2020-21 player option and enter free agency. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • Both Magic guard Evan Fournier and Hornets forward Nicolas Batum will exercise their player options for this season. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan is opting into his $27.7 million player option for the 2020–21 season. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

 

YOU MAY LIKE

Conseslus Kipruto on the podium with his gold medal after winning at the 2017 IAAF World Championships.
Olympics

Olympic Champion Charged with 'Defilement' of 15-Year-Old Girl

Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto was charged with having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

Russell Westbrook enters a game for the Rockets
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: MJ Interested in Westbrook on Hornets

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan would reportedly be interested in trying to deal for Russell Westbrook.

A decision on the NBA's return-to-play plan is not expected this week.
Play
NBA

NBA Draft 2020: Complete Draft Order of All 60 Picks

Following two delays amid the pandemic, the NBA draft will finally take place on Wednesday night.

USA-Wales-McKennie
Play
Soccer

How to Watch USMNT vs. Panama

The U.S. men's national team faces Panama in an international friendly on Monday, Nov. 16.

chris-paul-thunder-trade
Play
NBA

Grading the Suns-Thunder Trade for Chris Paul

Chris Paul is reportedly headed to Phoenix to team up with Devin Booker. The Crossover graded the deal.

Gio-Reyna-USMNT-Panama
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Faces Panama in Friendly to Cap Camp

Follow along as the U.S. men's national team faces Concacaf foe Panama in Austria to put a wrap on its November camp.

torii-hunter-mlb-hall-of-fame-ballot
Play
MLB

2021 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot Announced

Players need 75% of the vote to be inducted into Cooperstown.

Dalvin Cook
Play
Gambling

Vikings vs. Bears - Monday Night Football Vegas Whispers Breakdown & FREE PLAY

Normally available to SI PRO members, SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the Vegas Whispers FREE play for Vikings vs. Bears!