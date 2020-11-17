SI.com
Brooklyn Must Attempt to Net James Harden: Unchecked

Sure James Harden in Brooklyn could turn out to be a disaster, but the Nets absolutely have to attempt to land him. If a player of that caliber wants you, you don't say no. It's basically that simple.

Franchises do whatever they can to net a player like him. Some never have. I understand there are plenty of people who don't love his playing style, however, there is no questioning his value. Harden has been top-three in MVP voting in five of the last six years. And the Houston Rockets are the only team in the NBA not to miss the playoffs since he was traded there

Not to mention he would serve as insurance for their other two stars. Kevin Durant is coming off a torn Achilles, while Kyrie Irving has a lengthy injury history. Plus, should something go awry with say Kyrie, it would be far less of a blow with The Beard in tow (assuming Irving isn't a part of any trade package).

Whether the reports circulating around Harden are facts or cap, the Nets are really in a no-lose situation here.

If they don't deal for Harden they remain in the position that had already made them the most interesting team in the league heading into next season. And if they do, they have an absurdly talented, if also mercurial, big three.

At that point, the pressure would be on the players to make it work. Both personality-wise and on the court. As they would have to make sure all of their individual brilliance and one-on-one ability wouldn't be lessened with only one ball. It certainly helps that all of the prospective new big three can also shoot from there.

Regardless of what happens, the Nets have turned New York into a premier NBA destination. Which is honestly amazing considering the state of the franchise after the Deron Williams era and the disastrous Boston Celtics trade. But with the talk of Harden wanting to go there after they landed both Irving and Durant, there's clearly no sleeping on Brooklyn.

