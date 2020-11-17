SI.com
Report: Bucks to Acquire Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juan Hernangomez (41) in action at Target Center.

The Bucks will acquire point guard Jrue Holiday in a trade with the Pelicans, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

New Orleans will receive guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill in the deal, as well as three future first-round draft picks, per Charania. The Pelicans will also likely receive pick swaps in the deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. 

Holiday, 30, averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game in 2019-20. He was named an All-Star with the 76ers in 2012-13, his final year in Philadelphia. 

Milwaukee posted the Eastern Conference's best record in 2019-20 before a second-round exit against the Heat. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the final year of his contract in 2020-21.

