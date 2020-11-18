NBA Rumors: Sixers Still Pursuing of James Harden

James Harden reportedly has his eyes set on a reunion with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn in 2020-21, but the Nets may not be the only team pursuing the three-time scoring champion.

The 76ers' interest in Harden has reportedly "grown in recent weeks," though it's unclear whether the Sixers would part with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid in a potential trade, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko and David Aldridge. Rapper Meek Mill and billionaire Michael Rubin are among those attempting to pitch Harden on a new home in Philadelphia, Iko and Aldridge.

Harden could still begin 2020-21 with the Rockets as they evaluate their trade options. His eventual destination is the biggest mystery remaining.

Stay up to date with all the latest NBA rumors below:

• The Rockets are willing to begin 2020-21 with both Harden and Russell Westbrook on their roster. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN)

• The Rockets and Wizards are discussing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Washington in exchange for John Wall. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Wizards will not trade Bradley Beal before the start of 2020-21. (Fred Katz, The Athletic)

• Rajon Rondo remains "focused" on joining the Clippers in 2020-21. (Frank Isola, ESPN)

• The Hawks are interested in acquiring Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)