SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Warriors Nearing Trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. From Thunder

Author:
Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Oubre's $14.4 million salary for the 2020-21 season would be absorbed into the team's $17.2 million trade exception.

The move comes on the same day it was reported that Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles and will miss the upcoming season. Oubre was acquired by the Thunder earlier this week in the Chris Paul trade.

Oubre was a first-round pick by the Washington Wizards in 2015 and was traded to the Suns in December 2018. He averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season, all career highs. He upped his shooting percentages to a career best 45.2% overall and 35.2% on 3-point attempts.

While the move would Golden State's backcourt, it also would increase its luxury tax bill beyond $80 million for the upcoming season, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times. Oubre is only under contract for one more season, and will be a free agent in 2021.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Knicks Pursuing Celtics' Gordon Hayward

The Knicks waived a number of veterans on Thursday as they look to continue rebuilding their roster.

kelly oubre
Play
NBA

Report: Warriors Nearing Trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. From Thunder

Oubre set career highs last season averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

USATSI_14895490
Play
Fantasy

SI Fantasy & Gambling's 2020-2021 NBA Offseason Blog

Stay in the loop with the latest NBA fantasy & betting news from "The Fantasy Exec" all offseason!

college-basketball
College Basketball

Which College Basketball Programs Are on Pause Due to COVID-19?

Several college basketball programs have been paused or shut down in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

Report: Gordon Hayward Opts Out of $34 Million Deal With Celtics

Gordon Hayward will reportedly become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on Friday.

Florida's Keyontae Johnson
Play
College Basketball

SEC Preview: Talent Influx Makes for More Balanced League

Predicting the order of finish, Conference Player of the Year, dark-horse team and more in the SEC for 2020–21.

LSU football helmet
Play
College Football

Ex-LSU Tennis Player Speaks Out About Abuse by Football Player

Jade Lewis said her coach failed to report her account of being physical abuse by an LSU player.

d'andre-swift-lions
NFL

NFL Rumors: Swift Questionable for Week 11 After Concussion

Stay up to date with all the latest NFL news and rumors ahead of Week 11.