Report: Warriors Nearing Trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. From Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Oubre's $14.4 million salary for the 2020-21 season would be absorbed into the team's $17.2 million trade exception.

The move comes on the same day it was reported that Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles and will miss the upcoming season. Oubre was acquired by the Thunder earlier this week in the Chris Paul trade.

Oubre was a first-round pick by the Washington Wizards in 2015 and was traded to the Suns in December 2018. He averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season, all career highs. He upped his shooting percentages to a career best 45.2% overall and 35.2% on 3-point attempts.

While the move would Golden State's backcourt, it also would increase its luxury tax bill beyond $80 million for the upcoming season, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times. Oubre is only under contract for one more season, and will be a free agent in 2021.