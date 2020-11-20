Report: Anthony Davis Will Wait to Accept Lakers Deal

Anthony Davis plans to stay with the Lakers but does not intend to sign a contract immediately, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Discussions between his agent, Rich Paul, and Lakers management can begin Friday night as the NBA's free agency is set to start at 6 p.m. ET. Specifics about Davis's contract length and structure will not be rushed, as Davis plans to wait until after Thanksgiving to commit to a deal.

The All-Star forward is considering many scenarios as the Lakers look to cement his contract. One deal includes a three-year, $106 million option which aligns with LeBron's timeline with the team. The deal would give Davis a player option in its third year, and if he chooses to enter free agency in the 2022-2023 season, would allow him to be eligible to sign a contract worth 35% of the salary cap.

Davis could also choose a shorter two-year contract with an option in the second year that's worth $68 million. There are discussions about longer contracts as well, with a four-year, $146.7 million and five-year, $189 million deal reportedly on the table.

Davis joined the Lakers last season, playing a critical role in the team's 2020 NBA championship title. He averaged 25 points and 10.7 rebounds during the Lakers' 4-2 victory over the Heat in the Finals.