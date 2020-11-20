SI.com
Report: Gordon Hayward Wants to Sign With the Pacers

A day after Gordon Hayward opted out of a $34 million deal with the Boston Celtics, he is reportedly "fully focused" and wants to sign the Pacers, said The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. 

Another team that has reportedly expressed interest in the Hayward is the Charlotte Hornets, but Charania said that Hayward's desire to go back home and play in Indianapolis has only grown over the last couple weeks. 

He played for nearby Butler University and spends most of the offseason in Indiana.

The Knicks have also been aggressive this week in their pursuit of the forward, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. However, according to SNY's Ian Begley, Hayward's possible signing could be less likely after New York's decision to use their draft picks.

The Knicks freed up to $40 million of cap space ahead of the free agency period after declining the team options of forward Bobby Portis and guard Theo Pinson on Thursday while waiving forward Taj Gibson, guard Elfred Payton, forward Kenny Wooten and guard Wayne Ellington. 

Hayward, who joined Boston in the summer of 2017 on a four-year max contract, averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games for the Celtics last season while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

