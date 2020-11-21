Grading the Clippers' Four-Year Deal with Marcus Morris

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Grading Marcus Morris’s Four-Year Deal with the Clippers

Author:
Publish date:

The Clippers strike back ... kind of. After the crosstown rival Lakers signed their former sixth man Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers responded by retaining forward Marcus Morris Sr. on a four-year, $64 million deal, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Morris was acquired by the Clips in a midseason trade with the Knicks earlier this year. A career 36.7% three-point shooter, Morris averaged 10.1 points per game with the Clippers in 2020, improving that average slightly to 11.8 in the postseason. Let’s grade the signing.

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets

Grade: C

Morris is a useful player on both ends of the floor. He can be a ball-stopper on offense, though he seems to know his role alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Still, he can shoot threes and also create for himself in a pinch. Defensively, his size and athleticism makes him versatile. Morris won’t shut down elite perimeter wings, but he can give them enough trouble on nights Kawhi and PG are either resting or dealing with someone else. There’s value in that. And it should absolutely be noted that LA’s starting lineup with Morris—a group that also included Kawhi, PG, Ivica Zubac, and Patrick Beverly—posted a plus-22.9 net rating. Playing that quintet moving forward wouldn’t be a bad place for new head coach Ty Lue to start.

But this deal comes with caveats. Morris is 31 years old, and this deal takes him well beyond the contracts of Leonard and George (who can opt out next summer), as well as Beverly and Lou Williams. Will management want Morris around if this core somehow blows up? It’s also not like the Clips are in such desperate need for perimeter defense or shooting that they had to make such a big commitment to a player not necessarily integral to their success. And by the end of their series against the Nuggets, Morris wasn’t exactly a hugely positive force, whether it was angering Paul Millsap or looking gun-shy on offense.

Ultimately, the Clippers have proven they can be a really successful outfit with Morris on the floor. His presence shouldn’t actively hurt the on-court product. But this deal, from a purely management perspective, seems a little too long and a little too rich for someone whose skills aren’t at a premium in his current situation. 

More free agency grades:

YOU MAY LIKE

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets
Play
NBA

Grading the Clippers' Four-Year Deal with Marcus Morris

After the crosstown rival Lakers signed their former sixth man Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers responded by retaining forward Marcus Morris.

Sep 2, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari (8) talks with guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of game seven of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks Finalizing Three-Year Deal

This agreement, which is worth $61.5M, is the most ever on a multi-year deal for a 30-plus player without an All-Star appearance.

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) during the first half in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
NBA

Grading Jerami Grant's Three-Year Deal With Detroit

The Pistons continued their frontcourt makeover, signing Grant to a three-year deal.

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) reacts after a shot during the first half in game one of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
Play
NBA

Grading Brooklyn's Decision to Re-Sign Joe Harris on Four-Year Deal

With designs on contention, the Nets moved to retain their most important free agent via a four-year, $75 million contract.

james-harden-russell-westbrook-nba-rumors
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Rockets, Wizards Discussing Wall for Westbrook Deal

Wall has made it clear to the Wizards that he wants out of Washington.

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) dribbles the basketball during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Grading Davis Bertans's Five-Year Deal With Wizards

Bertans agreed to a five-year contract worth $80M with the Wizards.

De'Aaron Fox Leads Kings to Fifth Straight Win with Triple-Double--IMAGE
Play
NBA

Grading De'Aaron Fox's Max Extension with the Kings

The Kings inked franchise point guard De’Aaron Fox to the first major extension of free agency on Friday.

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) reacts after receiving a foul during the second half of game five against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
Play
NBA

Grading Lakers' Signing of Ex-Clipper Montrezl Harrell

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year provided the first true shocker of free agency by leaving the Clippers for the Lakers.