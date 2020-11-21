Grading Lakers' Signing of Ex-Clipper Montrezl Harrell

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Lakers Steal Montrezl Harrell From Clippers on Two-Year Deal

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In free agency’s first stunner, last season’s Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal to leave the Clippers for the Lakers. 

Harrell, 26, was a key piece of the Clippers’ bench, averaging a career-best 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game, and opted to change course, taking the full midlevel exception from the Lakers with a player option for 2021-22. It’s a spicy twist that adds juice to what should be an even more fascinating in-market rivalry. Let’s grade the deal.

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) reacts after receiving a foul during the second half of game five against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs

Grade: A

If it wasn’t clear already from the types of contracts being handed out, a serious bear market has emerged in the early hours of free agency. Watching Harrell, one of the better unrestricted players on the market, take the midlevel to join a contender ought to reset expectations a bit for nearly everyone left. 

NBA Free Agency Roundup: Every Signing So Far

The key wrinkle here is the fact Harrell’s agent is Rich Paul, who also represents a couple other Lakers you may know, and has enough equity with team brass to find a middle ground here. Harrell and his camp will presumably view this as a one-year deal (with the option as a pure insurance policy), and a major opportunity to raise his value as a member of the defending champions before testing free agency again next summer. I’d guess they preferred that to taking more money and more years to play in a losing situation, and to whatever the Clippers did or did not offer to keep him. Harrell is a rugged rebounder and one of the NBA’s most intense competitors, and should be an upgrade over Dwight Howard, who is headed to Philadelphia.

As the Lakers’ title run proved, it’s pretty easy to plug and play just about anyone alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and while Harrell has his shortcomings on the defensive end, L.A. wasn’t going to find a better player on the market at that price. When he shares the floor with Davis, his issues protecting the basket should be somewhat mitigated, and with JaVale McGee reportedly opting in to return, the Lakers will be able to rotate between smaller, uptempo looks that feature Harrell up front, as well as more defense-oriented lineups using McGee. As a rim-running, high-energy presence, Harrell is a far more dynamic offensive player than anyone the Lakers trotted out next to Davis up front last season, and they’re getting him at a bargain price. 

This is a good piece of business by both sides given how fickle the free agent market appears to be. And when the Lakers and Clippers play head to head, we’ll see how Harrell really feels about his departure.

More free agency grades:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) reacts after a shot during the first half in game one of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
Play
NBA

Grading Brooklyn's Decision to Re-Sign Joe Harris on Four-Year Deal

With designs on contention, the Nets moved to retain their most important free agent via a four-year, $75 million contract.

Sep 2, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari (8) talks with guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of game seven of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks Finalizing Three-Year Deal

This agreement, which is worth $61.5M, is the most ever on a multi-year deal for a 30-plus player without an All-Star appearance.

james-harden-russell-westbrook-nba-rumors
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Rockets, Wizards Discussing Wall for Westbrook Deal

Wall has made it clear to the Wizards that he wants out of Washington.

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) dribbles the basketball during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Grading Davis Bertans's Five-Year Deal With Wizards

Bertans agreed to a five-year contract worth $80M with the Wizards.

De'Aaron Fox Leads Kings to Fifth Straight Win with Triple-Double--IMAGE
Play
NBA

Grading De'Aaron Fox's Max Extension with the Kings

The Kings inked franchise point guard De’Aaron Fox to the first major extension of free agency on Friday.

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) reacts after receiving a foul during the second half of game five against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
Play
NBA

Grading Lakers' Signing of Ex-Clipper Montrezl Harrell

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year provided the first true shocker of free agency by leaving the Clippers for the Lakers.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals
Play
NBA

Grading Goran Dragic's Two-Year Deal to Stay in Miami

Goran Dragic reportedly signed a two-year contract worth $37.4 million, with the second year a team option for Miami.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) brings the ball up court against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of game seven of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
Play
NBA

Grading Jordan Clarkson’s Four-Year Deal With the Jazz

Utah re-signed Jordan Clarkson to a four-year, $52 million deal after acquiring him from Cleveland last December. Is he worth that much?