Grading Atlanta's Three-Year Agreement With Danilo Gallinari

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Grading Atlanta's Three-Year Deal with Danilo Gallinari

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In one of the early surprises of free agency, forward Danilo Gallinari is headed to the Hawks on a three-year deal worth $61.5 million, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Gallinari spent all of last season with the Thunder, where he averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, all while shooting 40.5% from three. The 32-year-old was rumored to have several suitors entering free agency, though Atlanta—which has missed the playoffs three straight years—was one of the few teams with significant cap space. Let’s grade the deal.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari

Grade: B

This signing caused a little bit of a debate! I initially balked harder at the deal, but was talked down a cliff by my colleague Jeremy Woo. I think roughly $20 million a year is just a touch rich for Gallinari, though he’s proven very capable of being a valuable member of a good team. Gallo’s three-point shooting is elite, he can score in other ways, and he’s a willing defender. The Hawks are clearly very desperate to make the playoffs, and a Capela-Gallinari frontline sounds promising on paper—even if Capela will have to do the bulk of the rebounding. Another veteran presence should also help with all the younger players on the roster.

I still have some pause at Atlanta signing a 32-year-old when the heart of the roster still needs some work. Obviously the Hawks need quality players in order to make a jump up, but I would have preferred the fit of someone like Bogdan Bogdanovic—back on the market and briefly linked to Atlanta—who can develop on a more similar timeline to Trae Young.

If the goal is to simply make the playoffs once, Atlanta is closer to that goal now. While the year number for a talent like Gallo may be worth it for a player of his caliber, it may not make as much sense for a team that ultimately needs to set Young up for long-term success. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari
Play
NBA

Grading Atlanta's Three-Year Agreement With Danilo Gallinari

Former Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is reportedly headed to the Atlanta Hawks on a three-year deal worth $61.5 million.

Sep 2, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari (8) talks with guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of game seven of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks Finalizing Three-Year Deal

This agreement, which is worth $61.5M, is the most ever on a multi-year deal for a 30-plus player without an All-Star appearance.

De'Aaron Fox Leads Kings to Fifth Straight Win with Triple-Double--IMAGE
Play
NBA

Grading De'Aaron Fox's Max Extension with the Kings

The Kings inked franchise point guard De’Aaron Fox to the first major extension of free agency on Friday.

college-basketball
College Basketball

Which College Basketball Programs Are on Pause Due to COVID-19?

Several college basketball programs have been paused or shut down in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Kris Bryant
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Nationals Interested in Cubs' Kris Bryant

The Nationals are interested in trading for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) brings the ball up court against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of game seven of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
Play
NBA

Grading Jordan Clarkson’s Four-Year Deal With the Jazz

Utah re-signed Jordan Clarkson to a four-year, $52 million deal after acquiring him from Cleveland last December. Is he worth that much?

de'aaron fox
Play
NBA

Report: Kings Ink De'Aaron Fox to Five-Year, $163 Million Extension

Fox averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season to go along with 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals
Play
NBA

Grading Goran Dragic's Two-Year Deal to Stay in Miami

Goran Dragic reportedly signed a two-year contract worth $37.4 million, with the second year a team option for Miami.