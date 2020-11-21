SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Grading Rajon Rondo's Two-Year Deal With the Hawks

Rajon Rondo will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks. The Crossover grades the deal.
Author:
Publish date:

The Hawks are determined to take a step up next season. Following the signing of Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta is signing guard Rajon Rondo to a two-year, $15 million deal according to multiple reports. Rondo, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Lakers, playing a key role in the playoffs for the 2020 champions. The Hawks had the third-worst net rating in the NBA last year, but are aggressively pursuing upgrades around Trae Young. Let’s grade the deal.

Grade: B-

This deal really depends on which version of Rondo the Hawks are receiving. The point guard struggled during his first season in LA, and was so-so before the playoffs this year. Then all of a sudden Rondo turned it up and became an integral part of the title run, most notably beginning to shoot much better from three. Will he have that level of focus throughout his time with the Hawks, especially if a Finals berth isn’t remotely on the line? Rondo will be important if he plays significant time along Trae Young, who needs help defensively. Between Rondo and Kris Dunn, who was also signed this week, Atlanta is banking on there being enough shooting elsewhere in the lineup to offset the skills of their free-agent pickups.

Rondo can certainly be useful in the right situations, and his IQ and willingness to mentor young players are truly valuable traits. At this point in his career, he just seems like someone who makes much more sense on a team ready to contend as opposed to one trying to make the playoffs for the first time with its current group. This isn’t the kind of deal that’s an overpay or too many years. I just question the utility for both sides. Can the Hawks really make such a big leap up from cellar dweller with the older players they’ve acquired? Do those players make sense with Young’s timeline? And for Rondo, will he be okay for ultimately playing for such low stakes compared to the situation he left? Both sides seemed to have some more sensible options, but I also don’t think either Rondo or the Hawks are going to be filled with regret because of this move.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo dribbles against the Miami Heat
Play
NBA

Grading Rajon Rondo's Two-Year Deal With the Hawks

Rajon Rondo will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks. The Crossover grades the deal.

marta-brazil-orlando-insider.jpg
Play
Soccer

Brazilian Soccer Player Marta Tests Positive for COVID-19

Marta, considered one of the greatest female soccer players of all time, holds the record for most goals scored at FIFA World Cup tournaments (17).

2020-NBA-TOP50-FA-1
Play
NBA

2020 NBA Free Agency Rankings: Top 50 Players

From Anthony Davis to Langston Galloway, The Crossover ranked the best available free agents.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbles up the court
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Raptors, VanVleet Agree to Four-Year Deal

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Raiders
Play
NFL

Report: Raiders Activate 7 From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The players tested negative throughout the week and will be active on the team's 53-man roster for Sunday.

Drew McIntyre_courtesy WWE (2)
Play
Wrestling

'Survivor Series' Perfect Opportunity for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre seeks to create an unforgettable moment with Roman Reigns, showing that he is every bit equal in their 'Survivor Series' match.

Orlando City SC forward Tesho Akindele (13) celebrates his goal with forward Nani (17) during the second half against the Montreal Impact at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Play
Soccer

Wild Penalty Shootout Gives Orlando City Playoff Win

Orlando City GK Gallese was sent off for a second yellow after being caught a step off the line on review, and a defender had to go in goal.

gordon-hayward-hand-surgery
Play
NBA

Hornets Make Shocking Move With Gordon Hayward Signing

The Hornet signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $120 million deal. This is a risk for Charlotte. Let's grade the move