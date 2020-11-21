Report: Kings Ink De'Aaron Fox to Five-Year, $163 Million Extension

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly signed point guard De'Aaron Fox to a five-year, $163 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal includes a clause that could allow the contract to reach the $195.6 million super-max.

The Kings selected Fox with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 draft. In three seasons, Fox has averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 assists per game, making 150 starts. Fox upped his scoring to a career-high 21.1 points per game last season.

The move comes two days after the Kings selected guard Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th pick in the draft. Haliburton is viewed as a steal that late in the lottery, as many thought he could go in the top six.

SI's Michael Shapiro praised the selection in his post-draft grades, saying Haliburton "will be a nice complement to De’Aaron Fox, bringing intelligence and craftiness that’s well suited to play alongside Sacramento’s lightning-quick star. It’s surprising Haliburton lasted this long."

The Kings went 31-41 last season and finished in 12th place in the Western Conference.