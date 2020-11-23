SI.com
Wizards GM Says Team Has No Plans to Deal John Wall

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said the team has no plans to trade All-Star point guard John Wall. 

Sheppard's comments come after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wall made it clear that he wants to be traded from the Wizards.

Washington's GM told reporters that Wall has not informed the team of any trade requests.

Sheppard added that he talks with Wall daily and that that there are no conflicts between the two parties. 

"There's no issue with John and I, with John and the Wizards," Sheppard said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. 

Wall is due more than $130 million over the next three seasons and has not appeared in an NBA game since halfway through the 2018-19 season due to multiple injuries. 

Prior to 2018-19, the year in which Wall ruptured his Achilles, the Wizards guard had made five consecutive All-Star teams. 

Washington's roster is currently built around Wall and two-time All-Star Bradley Beal. Sheppard has continuously said that the franchise has no intentions of dealing Beal despite constant trade rumors. 

In addition to its two stars, Washington's roster also features a number of high-upside young players including, Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown, Isaac Bonga and rookies Deni Avdija and Cassius Winston. Davis Bertans, Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner are other expected key contributors. 

The Wizards enter the 2020-21 season looking to make their first postseason appearance since 2017-18.

