Stephen Curry Calls Klay Thompson's Injury a 'Gut Punch'

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said he was moved to tears last week when he learned teammate Klay Thompson had torn his Achilles, adding that it was a "gut punch for sure."

“He’s the best two-guard in the league,” Curry told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. “To get that call was a gut punch for sure. A lot of tears. You don’t really know what to say because a guy like that is having to go through two pretty serious rehabs now. But at the end of the day, we have to have his back. We hope that he is around and a part of what we do through his rehab and staying connected with us."

Thompson tore his Achilles on Wednesday, just hours before the 2020 NBA draft. The injury occurred during a workout in Southern California with other NBA players present. Thompson was reportedly unable to place weight on his lower right leg while leaving the gym.

The 30-year-old guard was looking to return this season after sustaining a left ACL tear during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed all of last season rehabbing the injury, but was fully cleared to return to action last June.

“You feel for a guy who has worked so hard to get back on the court two-three weeks out of [training camp] and something like that happens,” Curry said. “You need to have a big-picture mentality when something like this happens. It’s easier said than done going through a lot of rehab, but there is a lot of time left in his career. We’re going to be there through it all.”

Curry and Thompson have been teammates since 2011, winning three NBA titles together and comprising what many regard as the best shooting backcourt in the sport's history.

Last year, without Thompson, the Warriors went 15-50, the worst record in the NBA. The franchise selected center James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Golden State has also since traded for Kelly Oubre and added Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore in free agency to offset Thompson's absence.