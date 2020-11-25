Report: Kings Won't Match Hawks’ $72M Offer Sheet for Bogdanovic

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Kings Won't Match Hawks’ Four-Year, $72M Offer Sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic

Author:
Publish date:

The Sacramento Kings decided not to match the Atlanta Hawks' four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free-agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported

The Kings' front office reportedly spent a lot of time debating the decision; however, the sticking point was how new general manager Monte McNair wants to maintain roster flexibility. Wojnarowski said that signing Bogdanovic would have "limited the organization’s ability to continue reshaping the team around its young core of Fox, Bagley and Hield." 

Drafting Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12 also reportedly played into the Kings' decision. 

On Nov. 22, Bogdanovic reportedly signed the offer sheet, and he'll join Danilo Gallinari as pivotal players in the Hawks' free agency class. The Hawks have focused on snagging veterans in order to build the roster to complement a young core featuring All-Star guard Trae Young.

According to The Times, this Hawks' deal includes a player-option in its fourth year and a 15% trade kicker. 

The Milwaukee Bucks and Kings had previously reached a consensus on a sign-and-trade deal that would have sent Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Bucks and Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento.

However, he chose to go to the marketplace, and an NBA probe was launched. The league is investigating whether tampering might have occurred in talks between Sacramento and Milwaukee before free agency began.

The No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kings, averaging double-digit points in each of three seasons and a career-high 15.1 points per game this past season. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 13, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 of the Sacramento Kings goes up for a shot against Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Kings Won't Match Hawks’ $72M Offer Sheet for Bogdanovic

The Hawks have focused on signing NBA veterans in order to build the roster to complement a young core featuring All-Star guard Trae Young.

byu-kalani-sitake-cfp-rankings
Play
College Football

Top Takeaways From First 2020 CFP Rankings

The rankings taught us a few things: The committee likes Cincinnati, but doesn't seem to be a big fan of BYU.

chubbs thumb
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams runs against Clemson
Play
College Football

Alabama Atop First CFP Rankings of 2020

The playoff rankings will determine the four semifinalists and the New Year's Six bowl matchups. This is the first of five ranking release days.

pac-12 fb logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With a full slate of rivalry games on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Juventus-Ferencvaros-Champions-League-UCL
Play
Soccer

Morata's Late Winner Sends Juventus Through to UCL Last 16

Juventus needed to come from behind to beat Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

PSG edges RB Leipzig in Champions League
Play
Soccer

PSG Survives as the Storm Swirls Around Tuchel

The goodwill from reaching the UCL final seems to have worn off for PSG and its manager, and now it's all about survival.

NFL
Play
NFL

NFL Playoff Picture Heading Into Week 12

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Sunday's games provided clarity to the NFL playoff picture as the 2020 season heads into the final six weeks.