Report: Kings Won't Match Hawks’ $72M Offer Sheet for Bogdanovic

The Sacramento Kings decided not to match the Atlanta Hawks' four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free-agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Kings' front office reportedly spent a lot of time debating the decision; however, the sticking point was how new general manager Monte McNair wants to maintain roster flexibility. Wojnarowski said that signing Bogdanovic would have "limited the organization’s ability to continue reshaping the team around its young core of Fox, Bagley and Hield."

Drafting Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12 also reportedly played into the Kings' decision.

On Nov. 22, Bogdanovic reportedly signed the offer sheet, and he'll join Danilo Gallinari as pivotal players in the Hawks' free agency class. The Hawks have focused on snagging veterans in order to build the roster to complement a young core featuring All-Star guard Trae Young.

According to The Times, this Hawks' deal includes a player-option in its fourth year and a 15% trade kicker.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Kings had previously reached a consensus on a sign-and-trade deal that would have sent Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Bucks and Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento.

However, he chose to go to the marketplace, and an NBA probe was launched. The league is investigating whether tampering might have occurred in talks between Sacramento and Milwaukee before free agency began.

The No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kings, averaging double-digit points in each of three seasons and a career-high 15.1 points per game this past season.