Report: Klay Thompson Undergoes Surgery for Torn Achilles

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent surgery Wednesday for his torn Achilles injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Dr. Richard Ferkel, who specializes in arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery of the knee, shoulder, foot, ankle and cartilage restoration, performed the surgery in Los Angeles. The surgery was a success, according to Wojnarowski.

Thompson tore his Achilles on Nov. 19, just hours before the 2020 NBA draft. The injury occurred during a workout in Southern California with other NBA players present. Thompson was reportedly unable to place weight on his lower right leg while leaving the gym.

Thompson, 30, was looking to return this season after sustaining a left ACL tear during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA finals. He missed all of last season rehabbing the injury.

The Warriors guard was fully cleared to train without restriction in mid-June, nearly one year after he suffered the injury against the Raptors.

He agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Warriors at the start of last summer's free agency. Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game in 2018–19 while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from three. He has made the All-Star team in each of his last five seasons.