Michael Jordan Donates $2M from 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America

The documentary miniseries The Last Dance showcased Michael Jordan's legendary career with Chicago Bulls, and ended up being one of the most popular television events of 2020, resulting in a large profit.

Now, in the spirit of the holiday season, the Charlotte Hornets owner is donating a portion of the proceeds to help those in need. 

Feeding America, a nonprofit organization of over 200 food banks that feeds more than 46 million people, thanked Jordan on Wednesday for his $2 million donation. 

In a statement attached to the organization's tweet, Jordan reflected on the hardships many people faced during this difficult year given the social unrest and global coronavirus pandemic.  

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," the 14-time NBA All-Star said. "I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago."

His charitable efforts are historically lengthy, but even more so this year. He opened a second medical clinic in Charlotte, N.C, to help those without healthcare, and pledged to donate $100 million over the next decade toward fighting racial injustice. 

Jordan Donates $2M From 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America

He opened a second medical clinic in Charlotte to help those without healthcare, and pledged to donate $100M over the next decade toward fighting racial injustice.

