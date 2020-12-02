Report: Joakim Noah Waived by Clippers, Likely to Retire

Joakim Noah is "likely headed toward retirement," after being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Noah played 13 seasons, made two All-Star games and was a three-time All-Defensive team choice. He built a reputation as one of the NBA's best and most versatile defenders while with the Chicago Bulls.

"What an illustrious career for Joakim, starting with two national titles at the University of Florida, to becoming an NBA Defensive Player of the Year and ultimately evolving into one of the most passionate, spirited players to ever come through our sport," agent Bill Duffy told ESPN. "It's been my honor to represent Joakim through his journey."

Noah is the son of former French Open tennis champ Yannick Noah, and assisted the Gators to back-to-back national championships before he being selected ninth overall in 2007 by the Bulls.

He averaged 12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 2013-14, being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year and earning All-NBA first-team honors that season.

In his 13 years, Noah averaged 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his career, and also played for the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Clippers.

Injuries have plagued him throughout the last five years, playing in only 129 games since the 2015-16 season. In 2016, he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Knicks, but only played in 53 games over two seasons.

The worst injury, however, was when he dropped a steel ice tub, cutting his Achilles' tendon in Sept. 2019. Prior to the pandemic shutdown, Noah inked a 10-day contract with the Clippers but played five games over the rest of the season.