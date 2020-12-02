Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs One-Year Contract With Pistons

LiAngelo Ball has signed a one-year contract with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal is reportedly non-guaranteed.

Ball signed a G League contract with the Oklahoma City Blue in March but he did not appear in a game after the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old attended UCLA but was suspended indefinitely from the basketball program after a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. Ball subsequently left UCLA and played in Lithuania with his brother, LaMelo.

There will be three Ball brothers in the NBA in 2020-21, if LiAngelo is on the Pistons roster on opening night. Lonzo Ball is entering his fourth NBA season in 2020-21. LaMelo Ball was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.