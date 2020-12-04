NBA Suspends Random Marijuana Testing for 2020-21 Season

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have agreed to not conduct randomized marijuana tests during the 2020-21 season.

“Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season," league spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement, "And focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse.”

Marijuana testing with "cause" will still happen. The drug remains a banned substance within the NBA.

A similar policy was enacted during the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, where 22 of the NBA's 30 teams played eight seeding games and a full playoffs.

While Tuesday marked the beginning of training camp, full-team practices are slated to begin on Sunday with the first preseason game taking place on Dec. 11. Players can currently work out only individually because of COVID-19 precautions being taken.

The NBA regular season will be shortened again with 72 games, beginning on Dec. 22. The full schedule is set to be released on ESPN's The Jump on Friday.