Report: James Harden Open to Being Traded to 76ers, Other Top Contenders

Superstar guard James Harden has indicated to the Rockets that he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or other top contenders, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden has yet to rejoin the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season and previously requested a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.

Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni reported on Monday that a person familiar with Harden's thinking described the Rockets' culture as toxic and called them the "Knicks of the South."

On Monday, new Rockets head coach Stephen Silas referred to Harden's absence from his current team as a holdout and said there was "no timetable" that he was aware of about when Harden would report. 

It is a setback," Silas said Monday. "You want your best player to be here."

According to ESPN, the Rockets and Sixers have had no substantive talks about a potential Harden trade. New Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was previously Houston's general manager for 13 seasons, having traded for Harden in 2012. 

Morey has publicly stated he has no intention of trading either All-Stars Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons.

Harden has two seasons and a player option for a third season remaining on his contract. The Rockets would be seeking a combination of assets that they would deem worthy of Harden's ability if they do in-fact deal the former league MVP. 

According to ESPN, they would be looking for a package that includes a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts.

The Rockets recently trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Wizards in exchange for All-Star guard John Wall. Wall said he had a "great talk" with Harden following the trade and "for sure" believes Harden wants to play with the Rockets this season. 

The Rockets' first preseason game is set for Dec. 11 against the Bulls. The Rockets open their regular season on Dec. 23 against the Thunder. 

