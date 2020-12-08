LeBron Was 'a Little Hurt' By Kyrie Irving's Clutch Comments

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

LeBron James Was 'a Little Hurt' By Kyrie Irving's Clutch Comments

Author:
Publish date:

Lakers star LeBron James said he felt slightly hurt after hearing former teammate Kyrie Irving's comments that appeared to question James's clutch abilities.

"I was a little like, 'Damn.' Once I got the whole transcript, I was like, 'Damn,'" James said on an episode "Road Trippin' Podcast" with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton that aired on Monday. "I wasn't like, 'Oh, you trippin'. I've hit game-winning shots my whole life.'...The whole time when I was [in Cleveland], I only wanted to see him be a MVP of our league. I only cared about his success. And it just didn't align. It just didn't align. And we were able to win a championship. That's the craziest thing. We were still able to win a championship, and we could never align. But I only cared about his well-being, both on and off the floor.

"And it kind of hurt me a little bit."

In October, Irving, who is now on his second teams after leaving James and the Cavaliers, said on the debut episode of his Nets teammate Kevin Durant's podcast, "The ETCs," that he felt as if Durant was the first player he was fully confident in to make late-game shots as well as he could.

Irving and James played together from 2014 to 2017, reaching three consecutive NBA finals and winning one championship. Irving and Durant are yet to appear in a game together.

 "I had so much confidence in him," James said. "I actually told Kyrie, I told him at one point when we were playing together that if you were not a league MVP someday, then you were selling yourself short. Because that's how much I believed in him."

"It was part of the reason why I came back home. Besides the unfinished business, I came back home because I saw the talent in him."

Irving, a six-time All-Star, played just 20 games in his first season with the Nets. 

James and the defending champion Lakers host Durant, Irving and the Nets in the first of two regular season matchups between the clubs on Feb. 18. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Louisiana's QB takes an intentional safety late in its game vs. App State
College Football

Inside the Season's Weirdest Play: An Intentional Safety

Up five late against App State and facing punting issues, Louisiana coach Billy Napier got creative ... very creative.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball in the NBA Finals
Play
NBA

LeBron Was 'a Little Hurt' By Kyrie Irving's Clutch Comments

Lakers star LeBron James said that he felt slightly hurt after hearing former teammate Kyrie Irving's comments on his clutch abilities.

Barcelona-Sell-Messi
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Juventus

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's latest meeting comes on Matchday 6 of the Champions League.

Marcus-Rashford-UCL-Hat-Trick-Man-United
Play
Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Man United

Man United and RB Leipzig are playing for survival in the Champions League on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Beitar-Jerusalem-Crest
Play
Soccer

Beitar Jerusalem's New UAE Owner Says 'Door is Open' to Arab Players

Beitar Jerusalem has gained a reputation for its racist fans and a ban on signing Arab players.

last-dance
Play
Extra Mustard

What Were the Most Tweeted About TV Shows of 2020?

How did ESPN's "The Last Dance" rank with the Twitter crowd?

lance-lynn
Play
MLB

Grading the White Sox' Trade for Lance Lynn

The veteran starting pitcher is finally on the move, reuniting with his former manager.

nfl-midseason-report-patrick-mahomes-michael-jordan
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings and Tiers: Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson are joined by another passer in the top tier in Week 14.