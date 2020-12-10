SI.com
Eight NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

Eight players across the NBA tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing since Dec. 2.

Eight players tested positive out of a total 541 tested. 

Any players who returned a confirmed positive test will remain in isolation until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the NBPA in accordance with CDC guidance.

The NBA and the NBPA announced 48 positive tests results last week during each team's initial return-to-market phase from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1.

The league has sent multiple manuals to ensure the the health and safety protocols for teams due to the lack of a bubble environment for the 2020-21 season. On Nov. 28, the NBA issued each team a 134-page health and safety protocol guide for the 2020-21 season.

With each team starting the new season outside of a bubble, the health and safety protocols require that if someone tests positive for COVID-19, there are two paths to returning. The person either has to go for at least 10 days since the initial positive test or symptom onset or they have to receive two negative PCR test results at least 24 hours apart.

The NBA will start its preseason games on Dec. 11 and will begin the NBA season on Dec. 22, when the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Golden State Warriors while the Los Angeles Lakers will battle the Los Angeles Clippers.

The season is expected to run through late July.

