SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NBA Schedules Warriors vs. Nets, Lakers vs. Clippers for Opening Night

Author:
Publish date:
lebron-james-kawhi-leonard

The NBA is less than three weeks away from kicking off the 2020-21 season and opening night will feature a pair of high-profile matchups.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will travel to Brooklyn to begin the season on Dec. 22 as they face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the new-look Nets. Neither team advanced past the first round of the 2020 playoffs, but there will be no shortage of intrigue on opening night at the Barclays Center.

LeBron James and the Lakers headline the second leg of the opening-night doubleheader. The defending champions will face the rival Clippers on Dec. 22 as Kawhi Leonard and Co. look to rebound from a disappointing end to the 2019-20 season

Both opening-night games will be broadcast on TNT.

The full schedule for the 2020-21 season has yet to be released, though the league did announce its provisional Christmas Day schedule on Tuesday. James and the Lakers will take the floor against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, while the Nets will face the Celtics in Boston. Golden State will also play on Christmas in a matchup with the Bucks. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The Olympic Rings stand in Tokyo, Japan, the host for the 2020 Summer Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympics

Olympic Fans From Abroad May Have Health Tracked by App

Tokyo Olympics organizers also will examine if fans will be required to be vaccinated.

lebron-james-kawhi-leonard
NBA

Warriors vs. Nets, Lakers vs. Clippers to Open NBA Season

Kevin Durant will square off against his former team in the first game of the 2020-21 NBA season.

dominic-thiem-atp-awards
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: ATP-Year End Awards for 2020

Handing out the ATP awards for MVP, newcomer and comeback of the year, plus updates on the 2020 Australian Open.

michael-conforto
Play
MLB

Stay, Go or Change? Delivering a Verdict on 2020's Rule Changes

After seeing how baseball changed this year, it's time to decide how we want it to look in 2021.

Errol Spence Jr. will fight Danny Garcia in his return to boxing after surviving a drunk driving accident in 2019.
Boxing

What to Expect From Errol Spence Jr.'s Return to the Ring

Will Spence Jr. be the same boxer in his return after surviving a drunk-driving accident 14 months ago?

WWE's Daniel Bryan speaks with Pat Patterson
Wrestling

Wrestling World Mourns Loss of WWE Legend Pat Patterson

Tributes for Pat Patterson poured in from multiple generations to WWE stars after his death on Wednesday.

Pulisic-UCL-Chelsea-Sevilla
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Chelsea

Chelsea and Sevilla will compete for the top spot in Champions League Group E on Wednesday.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Hot-Start-Serie-A
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Dynamo Kiev

Find out how to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, Dec. 2.