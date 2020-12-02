Warriors vs. Nets, Lakers vs. Clippers to Open NBA Season

The NBA is less than three weeks away from kicking off the 2020-21 season and opening night will feature a pair of high-profile matchups.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will travel to Brooklyn to begin the season on Dec. 22 as they face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the new-look Nets. Neither team advanced past the first round of the 2020 playoffs, but there will be no shortage of intrigue on opening night at the Barclays Center.

LeBron James and the Lakers headline the second leg of the opening-night doubleheader. The defending champions will face the rival Clippers on Dec. 22 as Kawhi Leonard and Co. look to rebound from a disappointing end to the 2019-20 season.

Both opening-night games will be broadcast on TNT.

The full schedule for the 2020-21 season has yet to be released, though the league did announce its provisional Christmas Day schedule on Tuesday. James and the Lakers will take the floor against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, while the Nets will face the Celtics in Boston. Golden State will also play on Christmas in a matchup with the Bucks.