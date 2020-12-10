Paul George Signs Four-Year, $190M Contract Extension with LA Clippers

SI.com
NBA
Paul George Signs Four-Year, $190M Maximum Contract Extension with L.A. Clippers

NBA All-Star Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the deal. 

The team extended George's contract for an additional four years at $190 million, which will guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years. He is already guaranteed $35.4 million for the 2020–21 season. 

The six-time All-Star forward had a player option for the 2021–22 season, but the new extension will replace that and include a new player option for the 2024–25 season, according to his agent Aaron Mintz.  

George signed a four-year, $137 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018 before he was traded to the Clippers a year later.

George averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for the Clippers last season, shooting 43.9% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range. 

