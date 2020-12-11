NBA Rumors: 76ers Emerge as Possible Destination for James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as a likely landing spot for Houston Rockets guard James Harden, The New York Times Marc Stein reports.

The 76ers are a possible destination if the Rockets eventually reach the point of trading Harden. The Rockets have made it known they do not want to trade the eight-time, NBA All-Star at the moment.

Philadelphia also has no interest in trading star guard Ben Simmons now, according to Stein.

Harden reported to Rockets’ training camp after a brief holdout but is still hoping for a trade sooner rather than later. On Thursday, it was reported that Milwaukee and Miami as two of his preferred trade destinations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The NBA MVP also previously requested a trade to the Nets.

Houston is reportedly not interested in the Nets’ current trade package. The 76ers would like to begin 2020-21 with their current roster before entertaining a Harden deal, per Charania.

The Rockets are seeking a massive haul for Harden in a potential deal. Houston has reached the playoffs in eight straight years with Harden. He heads into the 2020-21 with the last three league scoring titles. Harden has finished in the top-three of the MVP vote in five of the last six seasons.

