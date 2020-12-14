NBA Rumors: James Harden Still Seeking Trade Despite Wall Addition

Despite James Harden's plans to join the Rockets at practice on Monday, the star guard is still pushing the team for a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Harden's desire to a trade reportedly "isn't personal with Wall," whom Houston acquired by trading Russell Westbrook to the Wizards earlier this month. The blockbuster deal came after weeks of trade rumors between the two superstars.

After making his Rockets preseason debut against the Bulls on Sunday night, Wall told reporters that he thinks he and Harden "can be a heck of a combination" if they get the chance to play together this season.

The Heat, 76ers, Nets and Bucks have been rumored as teams Harden would like to be traded to. ESPN reports Houston has recently talked to the Nets and Sixers–the two preferred destinations for a Harden trade.

Harden reported to the Rockets' training camp last week after a brief holdout, and the team is seeking a massive haul for him in a potential deal. Houston has reached the playoffs in eight straight years with Harden. He heads into the 2020-21 season with the last three league scoring titles and has finished in the top three of MVP voting in five of the last six seasons.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: