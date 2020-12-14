NBA Rumors: James Harden Still Seeking Trade Despite Wall Addition

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NBA Rumors: James Harden Still Seeking Trade After Rockets Added John Wall

Author:
Publish date:

Despite James Harden's plans to join the Rockets at practice on Monday, the star guard is still pushing the team for a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne

Harden's desire to a trade reportedly "isn't personal with Wall," whom Houston acquired by trading Russell Westbrook to the Wizards earlier this month. The blockbuster deal came after weeks of trade rumors between the two superstars.

After making his Rockets preseason debut against the Bulls on Sunday night, Wall told reporters that he thinks he and Harden "can be a heck of a combination" if they get the chance to play together this season. 

The Heat, 76ers, Nets and Bucks have been rumored as teams Harden would like to be traded to. ESPN reports Houston has recently talked to the Nets and Sixers–the two preferred destinations for a Harden trade.

Harden reported to the Rockets' training camp last week after a brief holdout, and the team is seeking a massive haul for him in a potential deal. Houston has reached the playoffs in eight straight years with Harden. He heads into the 2020-21 season with the last three league scoring titles and has finished in the top three of MVP voting in five of the last six seasons.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA:

  • The Pistons waived LiAngelo Ball only 11 days after signing him to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. (James Edwards III, The Athletic)
  • Tristan Thompson could miss the Celtics' season opener with a hamstring injury. (Coach Brad Stevens announcement)
  • PJ Tucker, who reported late to the Rockets' camp and has expressed frustration about not reaching terms on a contract extension, is expected to be a full participant in Monday's practice. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN)

YOU MAY LIKE

Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans
Play
NBA

Top 100 NBA Players of 2021: Biggest Snubs

Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and more headline the biggest snubs from SI's Top 100 NBA Players of 2021 list.

James Harden
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: James Harden Still Seeking Trade Despite Wall Addition

The Rockets acquired John Wall in a trade with the Wizards earlier this month.

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and James Harden
Play
NBA

Top 100 NBA Players of 2021

The best players of the upcoming season? Sports Illustrated resumes the grueling task of ranking the best of the best, 1 to 100. Let the quibbles commence.

tara-vanderveer-stanford-ties-pat-summit-wins-record
College Basketball

Tara VanDerveer Ties Pat Summitt's Record for All-Time Wins

The longtime Stanford coach is next poised to become the all-time women's basketball wins leader.

mmqb-week-14-aaron-rodgers-bruce-arians-chase-young
Play
NFL

MMQB: Packers Take Over the NFC Lead

Everything is going according to plan in Matt LaFleur's second year. The Packers took over the top seed Sunday and Aaron Rodgers gained life in the MVP race.

liangelo-ball-detroit-pistons
NBA

Report: Detroit Pistons Waive LiAngelo Ball

Ball signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Detroit on Dec. 2.

Jalen Hurts throws a pass.
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Waiver Wire: Jalen Hurts Could Help Fantasy Teams Win Titles

It’s hard to imagine the Eagles going back to Carson Wentz after Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to an upset victory over the Saints.

auburn-gus-malzahn
Play
College Football

Auburn, Texas Display Different Approaches to Coaching Carousel

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn on Sunday despite a winning record in the SEC. Tom Herman will get another chance in Austin, saving Texas a $24 million buyout.