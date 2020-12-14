Report: Detroit Pistons Waive LiAngelo Ball

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons have waived LiAngelo Ball 11 days after signing him to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract, according to The Athletic's James Edwards III.

Ball, 21, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Detroit on Dec. 2. He was likely seeking a roster spot on the Pistons' G League roster after briefly joining the Oklahoma City Blue in March. Ball did not appear in a G League game in 2019-20 due to the season's cancelation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ball briefly played in Lithuania with his brother, LaMelo before his G League stint. He also attended UCLA but was suspended after a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China.

There are currently two Ball brothers on NBA rosters. Lonzo Ball is entering his fourth season in 2020-21, while LaMelo Ball was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.