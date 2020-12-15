LeBron James Plans to Build Community Hub in Akron

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

LeBron James's Foundation Plans to Build Community Center in Akron

Author:
Publish date:

Two years after the LeBron James Family Foundation opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, the Lakers star is continuing to invest in his hometown.

James's foundation announced on Tuesday plans to build House Three Thirty, a multipurpose community space that will provide resources such as financial health programming, job training opportunities and indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces.

"Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future," James said in a statement. "And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I'm excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we've learned our community needs. I can't wait to see this come to life."

Named after Akron's area code, House Three Thirty will be located in The Tangier, a renovated Akron landmark and event space that sits three blocks from the I Promise School. It is scheduled to open in 2022. 

JPMorgan Chase, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.M. Smucker and Old El Paso are partnering with the foundation to provide resources and services to the families in the community.

At House Three Thirty, community members can receive hands-on job training in the venue's retail, dining and event spaces. According to the release, it will help families develop business experience and target career opportunities.

The I Promise Program serves over 1,500 Akron students in a variety of ways. Through the I Promise School, students have received free tuition, bicycles, transportation and meals. James later opened Promise Village for families in need of transitional housing.

YOU MAY LIKE

giannis-Antetokounmpo-bucks-contract
Play
NBA

What Are the Largest Contracts in NBA History?

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be with the Bucks through at least 2024-25 after signing a five-year, $228.2 million extension on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks
Play
NBA

Breaking Down Giannis Antetokounmpo's Supermax Deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed to a $228.2 million, five-year supermax extension with the Bucks.

lebron james
Play
NBA

LeBron James Plans to Build Community Hub in Akron

The community center will be located at The Tangier, a renovated Akron landmark and event space.

Gtech
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 16 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With conference championships underway, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Giannis checks into NBA playoff game for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Play
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Sign Five-Year Extension With Bucks

Two-time reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is signing a five-year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jose-Mourinho-Liverpool-Injuries
Play
Soccer

Mourinho Makes Light of Liverpool's Injury Issues

Liverpool has been hit hard by the injury bug this season, but Jose Mourinho doesn't see it like that.

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier on the sideline before a 2020 game
Play
College Football

Inside the Retired Life of Steve Spurrier

Miniature wine bottles, one-a-week-golf and a still-sharp tongue shape the SEC legend's daily life nowadays.

cleveland-baseball-protest
Play
MLB

Cleveland Says It Will Change Its Name in 2022. It Should Do It Now

Team owner Paul Dolan shouldn't wait another year to do away with his club's name.