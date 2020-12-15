LeBron James Plans to Build Community Hub in Akron

Two years after the LeBron James Family Foundation opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, the Lakers star is continuing to invest in his hometown.

James's foundation announced on Tuesday plans to build House Three Thirty, a multipurpose community space that will provide resources such as financial health programming, job training opportunities and indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces.

"Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future," James said in a statement. "And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I'm excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we've learned our community needs. I can't wait to see this come to life."

Named after Akron's area code, House Three Thirty will be located in The Tangier, a renovated Akron landmark and event space that sits three blocks from the I Promise School. It is scheduled to open in 2022.

JPMorgan Chase, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.M. Smucker and Old El Paso are partnering with the foundation to provide resources and services to the families in the community.

At House Three Thirty, community members can receive hands-on job training in the venue's retail, dining and event spaces. According to the release, it will help families develop business experience and target career opportunities.

The I Promise Program serves over 1,500 Akron students in a variety of ways. Through the I Promise School, students have received free tuition, bicycles, transportation and meals. James later opened Promise Village for families in need of transitional housing.