Rockets' Chris Clemons Reportedly Tears Achilles vs. Spurs

Report: Rockets Guard Chris Clemons Suffers Torn Achilles in Preseason Game vs. Spurs

Rockets guard Chris Clemons exited the preseason game against the Spurs in a wheelchair on Tuesday, and the initial diagnosis is reportedly a right torn Achilles tendon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Moments after sinking a three-pointer, Clemons was backpedaling to defense before suddenly stopping and grabbing his right ankle. He was later wheeled off. 

The 5-foot-9 guard was signed as an undrafted free agent last season out of Campbell University in North Carolina. It started as a two-way deal but was later changed to a standard contract with $1.5 million this year non-guaranteed and a $1.7 million team option for 2022. 

