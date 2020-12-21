NBA Rumors: Heat Ending Pursuit of James Harden

The Miami Heat will not pursue a possible move for Rockets star guard James Harden, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Miami had cursory talks about a potential deal, according to ESPN, but discussions reportedly never progressed on the Rockets' side due to Miami's limited draft assets. The Heat can only offer their 2027 first-round pick in a possible trade.

The 76ers, Nets and Bucks have been other rumored potential clubs that Harden would like to be traded to. ESPN reported on Monday that the Rockets have also talked with Denver about a possible trade.

ESPN reported last week that Houston has recently talked to the Nets and Sixers—the two preferred destinations for a Harden trade.

While The Athletic reported on Dec. 17, that Philadelphia was open to dealing two-time All-Star Ben Simmons in exchange for Harden, Daryl Morey, the 76ers' president of basketball operations, said publicly that the team is not trading Simmons.

"He is an important part of our future," Morey told The Athletic.

Harden, 31, has two years remaining on his contract, plus a player option for the 2022–23 season. The former MVP won the NBA scoring title for the third straight year last season, averaging 34.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

