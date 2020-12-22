Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence related to a September incident where he allegedly approached a family with a rifle outside his home, according to The Star Tribune.

In an agreement reached with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Monday, Beasley will not serve jail time or home confinement until the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, which opens on Tuesday. His sentence will not exceed 120 days.

Beasley's attorney, Steven Haney, told ESPN that if the guard successfully completes probation, his threat of violence charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. The 24-year-old initially faced a drug felony charge from the incident, but that was dismissed as part of the plea.

While appearing at Monday's plea hearing via video, Beasley said, "I've learned my lesson.

"I could have retreated," he said, via The Star Tribune. "I was not in my right mind. I'm ready to move on."

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

In October, Beasley was charged in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence and drug possession. His wife, Montana Yao, was charged with a felony drug count.

According to a criminal complaint, a couple on a Parade of Homes tour with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the Plymouth home rented by Beasley and Yao, but saw it was roped off. Beasley tapped on the window of the family's SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property, prosecutors said.

Beasley continued to point the rifle at the SUV as it drove off, the criminal complaint said.

Police said they searched Beasley and Yao's home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV. Authorities said they also found leafy marijuana in the home. Possessing marijuana in its original leafy form in Minnesota is illegal.

A felony drug charge remains against Yao.

Last season, Beasley averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with the Wolves. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Minnesota as a restricted free agent in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.