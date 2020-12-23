30 Reasons to Watch the NBA Season

We witnessed perhaps the most unconventional season in NBA history in 2019–20, but there should be no shortage of intrigue as we kick off the next decade. LeBron James will continue his quest to catch Michael Jordan’s six titles, while in the Eastern Conference a sextet of teams have a legitimate chance at seizing the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The title race remains wide open two years after the end of Golden State’s dynasty.

The intrigue surrounding the upcoming season doesn’t lie solely in the championship race. We should see a deeply competitive battle for MVP, and there is more young talent on the floor than perhaps at any moment in league history. Will Zion Williamson leap toward All-NBA status? Can LaMelo Ball emerge as a true franchise anchor? The league’s next crop of superstars could make major leaps in the coming months.

With opening night here, check out The Crossover’s top 30 reasons to watch the NBA in 2020–21.

1. NBA play-in tournament



We got a taste of how well the play-in format can work in the bubble, with Phoenix fighting to the wire and missing out on a tiebreaker to Memphis, which then lost a close elimination game to Portland, with Damian Lillard’s heroics making for great theater. Now we’ll get heightened regular-season stakes, with the ninth and 10th seeds in both conferences earning an opportunity to usurp the seventh and eighth seeds and sneak into the playoffs. The play-in tourney is slated for May and should add an entertaining, dramatic layer to kick off the playoffs. More high-stakes basketball is good for everyone. — Jeremy Woo

2. Giannis goes for historic third consecutive MVP

Only three players in NBA history have won three consecutive MVP awards: Bill Russell in the early 1960s, Wilt Chamberlain in the mid 1960s and Larry Bird in the mid 1980s. Antetokounmpo begins this season with a chance to join rarefied company, having won the league’s MVP award in each of the past two years. The Bucks retooled their roster this offseason in hopes of bringing out the best in their 26-year-old star. Perhaps it will result in another MVP award and Antetokounmpo rising up the pantheon of the league’s all-time greats. — Pickman

3. Kevin Durant’s return

NBA fans have been waiting a long time to see Kevin Durant on an NBA court again—let alone on a new team and alongside Kyrie Irving. The two-time Finals MVP looked agile and explosive in Brooklyn's first game of the season against the Warriors, a small sample size of his potential in 2020–21. The league is better with Durant in it. — Swinton

4. What happens to James Harden?

The James Harden era is coming to a bitter end in Houston, with a deal before the trade deadline looking more likely by the week. Where exactly will Harden land? That could be up to Daryl Morey. If Morey is willing to part with Ben Simmons, Tilman Fertitta himself may drive Harden to the airport. If Simmons is off the table, an interesting dance awaits. Is Tyler Herro good enough to headline a trade package? Will a mystery team emerge? Houston should have a healthy crop of suitors as it looks to trade the 2017–18 MVP. — Shapiro

5. Luka Dončić

Dončić enters the 2020-21 season already as one of the league’s most exciting players to watch. The 21-year-old upped his averages to 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game last year and seems likely to improve on those totals in his third NBA campaign. He is among the two favorites to take home this year’s MVP for a reason and he’ll be must-watch television every time he’s playing. — Pickman

6. Trae Young leading the new-look Hawks’ playoff push

Atlanta’s mandate from ownership to reach the postseason was met with an offseason spending splurge, with over $100 million committed to Bogdan Bogdanović and Danilo Gallinari in the offseason. And the scoring wings are far from the only new faces alongside Trae Young in 2020–21. Clint Capela should make an instant impact in the interior, feasting on pick-and-roll sets alongside Young. Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn add additional depth in the backcourt, joining a bench rotation that includes youngsters Onyeka Okongwu, De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. With such a deep pool of talent in tow, missing the playoffs would be a major disappointment in Atlanta. — Shapiro

7. Stephen Curry leading the Warriors

Stephen Curry played just five games last season due to a broken hand injury. Simply put, it put a damper on a team that was among the league’s most exciting to watch in recent years. Curry will return this winter, showing no indications that his hand hasn’t fully healed. While his Splash Brother Klay Thompson will miss his second consecutive season due to injury, Curry’s return should make the Warriors an infinitely more entertaining team to watch and put them right back in the throes of a highly competitive Western Conference playoff picture. — Pickman

8. How the NBA manages to play without a bubble

After a successful bubble allowed a it to crown a champion for the 2019–20 season, the NBA is reverting to a bit of normalcy as teams resume a travel schedule. The games will be anything but normal, though, as most arenas will be without fans in attendance for the start of the year. COVID-19 cases and game postponements will be expected without a bubble, but the NBA has the benefit of seeing how other major sports leagues have operated and adapted amid the pandemic. — Swinton

9. Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers look to boost 76ers

It wasn’t so long ago that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons dominated the league. Philadelphia’s dynamic duo blitzed opponents to the tune of plus-15.5 points per 100 possessions in 2017–18, a number that’s dropped dramatically in each of the last two seasons. Can Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers provide a return to form? Philadelphia’s retooled roster should be far more functional than the 2019–20 version, and Rivers is likely to have at least some honeymoon period in his first season with the Sixers. Expect a smoother regular season in Philadelphia. Will it lead to greater playoff success? That remains to be seen. — Shapiro

10. Long list of MVP candidates

While there is certainly some additional financial uncertainty this season compared to last year, the league’s on-court talent would appear to be as good as it’s maybe ever been. The list of legitimate contenders to win this year’s MVP award is long and includes names like Antetokounmpo, Dončić, James, Harden, Durant, Leonard, Curry, Lillard, Tatum, Embiid, Simmons and Jokić, among others. There’s also a number of other budding young stars who seem primed to take the league by storm sooner rather than later. — Pickman

11. Kyrie’s interactions with the media

Kyrie Irving did not exactly get off on the right foot with media members this season, first releasing a statement in lieu of a press conference and later referring to others as "pawns" in a message on social media. Since then, the six-time All Star has talked to the media and explained the motivation for his actions. Irving's next interactions with media members will be anyone's guess, but it will not be surprising if more fines or some sage-burning are involved. — Swinton

12. Which bubble breakouts were real?

Were Tyler Herro’s, T.J. Warren’s, Gary Trent Jr.’s and Jamal Murray’s stellar bubble runs flashes in the pan or signs of good fortune to come? After perhaps the league’s most unusual season in 2020, we’ll get the opportunity to see if some of the bubble’s breakout stars are able to build on their summer successes in 2020–21. — Pickman

13. Will LaMelo Ball be worth the hype on the Hornets?

It’s sensible to tap the breaks on rookie point guards. The assist-to-turnover ratios are often ugly even for the most prodigious guards, and it’s hard to expect an impressive shooting percentage. Both concerns certainly apply to LaMelo Ball. Despite his shortcomings, Charlotte’s new point guard is certainly worth the League Pass pop-in. Ball is a genius passer both in the open floor and in the pick-and-roll, and he plays with a palpable joy and excitement. Ball will likely trend close to replacement-level production in 2020–21. But we shouldn’t let his shortcomings cloud our long-term expectations. Ball remains one of the most exciting point guard prospects in recent memory. — Shapiro

14. Chris Paul leading the Suns

After failing to make the All-Star team between 2016 and 2019, the Point God re-emerged as one of the league’s top guards last season in what was his first, and only, with the Thunder. An offseason trade sent Paul from Oklahoma City to Phoenix, but the 35-year-old Paul will look to achieve a similar level of success with his new team. The Suns haven’t made the postseason in more than a decade, but a core of Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton makes the Suns a prime prospect to make the postseason in 2021. — Pickman

15. Zion Willliamson’s second year

The Duke product struggled mightily in the NBA bubble, but he should trend closer to the plus-10.4 points per 100 possessions mark he posted in his first 20 games of 2019–20. Williamson is no novelty. He’s a legitimately destructive offensive force, with the leaping ability displayed by few players in recent memory. And Williamson is far greater than the sum of his physical gifts. He’s a smart interior passer, and his handle allows for inverted pick-and-rolls alongside Brandon Ingram. Williamson could be challenging for All-NBA status sooner rather than later. — Shapiro

16. 2021 NBA draft and the G League Ignite team

A talented incoming draft class—headlined by projected top pick Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State—promises added intrigue when it comes to the bottom half of the standings, and eventually, the draft lottery. To make matters more interesting, projected top-five picks Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green are suiting up for the NBA’s fledgling G League Ignite team, designed to give top prospects an alternative to college or playing overseas. With impressive college players like Evan Mobley (USC) and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) also looking like early selections and a number of quality prospects still finding their footing, this should be one of the more fun groups to evaluate in some time. – Woo

17. Will the defending champs look better?

The rich appeared to get richer this offseason as the Lakers added reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell, reigning Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Dennis Schroder and former Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol. The depth should bolster a Los Angeles defense that was third in defensive rating and 11th in offensive rating last year. Did we mention that LeBron James and Anthony Davis should also improve their on-court chemistry in their second year together? Los Angeles is the early 2021 title favorite for a reason. — Pickman

18. John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins return

The James Harden melodrama has dominated the headlines in Houston, though look past the Beard, and an intriguing roster emerges. John Wall looks to have his burst back after a multiyear layoff, and DeMarcus Cousins is in shape and ready to contribute after his own extensive rehab. Wall and Cousins are far from flawless players, and both will need some degree of rest throughout 2020–21. But having Wall and Cousins on the floor at all is a touch unexpected. Let’s hope the Kentucky products can turn back the clock as the Rockets begin a new era. — Shapiro

19. New schedule format

The NBA has been relatively forward-thinking amid the COVID-19 crisis, and its altered schedule is the latest indication. Teams logging consecutive games in one city is a smart way to minimize travel, and the play-in tournament should be both an effective anti-tanking measure and a nice revenue boost for teams. Good on Adam Silver & Co. for their innovation in the face of adversity. — Shapiro

20. Jimmy Butler and the Heat look to return to the Finals

Perhaps Jimmy Butler and the Heat aren’t the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals, but you can guarantee Miami won’t go down without a fight. Butler is a perfect leading man for the Heat’s grinding ethos, and his supporting cast has followed suit. Bam Adebayo is an absolute menace on both ends. Tyler Herro is tougher than his wiry frame suggests. The Heat are universally respected across the league, and it’s easy to see why. Erik Spoelstra runs perhaps the NBA’s best program, potentially leading to his sixth Finals appearance in 2021. — Shapiro

21. Tracking Michael Porter Jr.’s development

Michael Porter Jr.’s scoring prowess is undeniable. The second-year forward sports a silky jump shot reminiscent of Kevin Durant with his 6’10” frame, and he’s an additionally skilled scorer off the bounce. There’s the offensive profile for a potential Most Improved Player candidacy, but it’s unclear whether Porter earn enough playing time from head coach Michael Malone. Porter is currently a defensive deficiency. He sports some serious tunnel vision off the catch. If Porter can show greater maturity on both ends, Denver may have a legitimate Big Three on its hands.— Shapiro

22. Steve Nash as a coach

There’s certainly the chance of some turbulence in Brooklyn in 2020-21 as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look to mount a Finals run. Will Steve Nash be up to the task? There’s reason for optimism. Nash is a thoughtful individual with a calming presence, and paired with an All-Star cast of assistant coaches (including Mike D’Antoni) there should be more than enough schematic innovation at play. Managing Brooklyn’s cast of personalities could be a difficult task. How Nash handles both his superstars and the team’s core could define the Nets’ season. — Shapiro

23. NBA signature sneakers

There will be 18 players with their own shoes once the season starts. Can you believe LeBron is up to No. 18?! Stephen Curry just launched his own brand, Kyrie's is inching closer to the best signature sneaker crown and the Air Jordan 35 will be worn by young superstars Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. — Jarrel Harris

24. NBA coach dress code changes

Over the summer, the NBA Coaches Association ditched the rule requiring coaches and assistant coaches to wear sport coats and suit coats during games. In Orlando, coaches often opted for short-sleeved polos and long-sleeved button-downs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and his staff even sported a hoodie for one game in Orlando. While jogging pants and sweatpants will be disallowed this season, coaches around the league will once again have the opportunity to don more casual attire throughout the highly unusual 2020–21 season. — Pickman

25. Russell Westbrook on the Wizards

We can discuss Russell Westbrook’s shortcomings ad nauseum but doing so obscures an underlying truth about the former MVP. Westbrook is still a lethal offensive force entering Year 13, punishing rims like few guards in league history. Westbrook turned in the most efficient year of his career in 2019–20, and he averaged 32 points per game in a two-month stint before the COVID-19 hiatus. Westbrook brings a legitimate floor to any organization. He’s a maniacal competitor and a true tone setter. Westbrook may now be firmly outside championship contention, but this should be a satisfying next chapter in his Hall of Fame career. — Shapiro

26. Kawhi, Paul George and the Clippers after disappointing playoff exit

The Clippers collapsed in the Western Conference semifinals last year, leading to the departure of their head coach as well as forward Montrezl Harrell. The pressure is now on in Los Angeles as they face Kawhi Leonard’s free agency in 2021, though the pieces are still in place for a championship run. Both Leonard and Paul George are healthy entering 2020–21. Serge Ibaka should make an immediate impact in the frontcourt. The Clippers still feel one playmaker away, though that can certainly be remedied over the course of the season. Don’t be surprised if we get a real Battle for Los Angeles in the 2021 Western Conference finals. — Shapiro

27. City Edition jerseys

We ranked every City Edition here!

28. Logo Dame

Last season, Lillard might have surpassed Stephen Curry as the league’s best long-range three-point shooter. He took 6.8 attempts per game from 25 to 29 feet and shot 40% on such attempts. He’s seemingly a threat to pull-up from anywhere in front of the half-court line and his prowess from the perimeter opens up the rest of Portland’s offense. The Blazers have one of the league’s deepest rosters, but everything they do starts with having one of the league’s most prolific overall players. Lillard has developed into a must-watch star every time he’s on the floor. — Pickman

29. The Return of Inside the NBA

In an otherwise unstable year, there is always an enjoyable normalcy to watching Inside the NBA and seeing what hijinks Ernie, Shaq, Charles and Kenny are up to. We’re surely in for another season of other unintentional comedy and solid basketball analysis as well. — Pickman

30. The battle between Zion Williamson and Ja Morant

The two budding NBA stars will forever be intertwined as a result of going No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2019 NBA draft. Morant had the superior rookie season, averaging nearly 18 points and four rebounds per game as he led the Grizzlies to the precipice of a postseason berth. For that reason, the Murray State product took home the Rookie of the Year award. On the other hand, Williamson struggled with injury to open last season, but when he did get on the court, he starred, especially prior to the league’s stoppage of play. Prior to the bubble, the bruising forward averaged 35.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per 100 possessions. For that reason, Williamson comes into this year ranked above Morant in our SI Top 100 list, but it seems likely the two will jostle for the title of who was the 2019 class’s top rookie for years to come. — Pickman