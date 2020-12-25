Butler Exits Heat vs. Pelicans Due to Ankle Stiffness

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Heat forward Jimmy Butler exited Miami's Christmas Day matchup with the Pelicans on Friday due to right ankle stiffness.

Butler was ruled out of the game before the third quarter. He entered Friday listed as questionable after twisting his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.

The five-time All-Star struggled from the field on Friday before exiting vs. New Orleans. He scored just four points on 2-7 from the field, though he did tally six rebounds and five assists. Miami led 66-53 at halftime before Butler's absence.

Miami dropped its season opener on Wednesday in Orlando as Butler finished with 19 points, seven assists and seven steals. The Heat got off to a hot start despite Butler's struggles on Friday, earning a double-digit halftime lead as Duncan Robinson canned six threes.

Butler averaged 19.9 points and six assists per game in 2019-20. Miami is seeking its second straight Finals appearance this season after losing to the Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.