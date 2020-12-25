SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Celtics Legend, Hall-of-Famer K.C. Jones Dies at 88

Author:
Publish date:

Former Boston Celtics guard and coach K.C. Jones died at the age of 88 on Friday, the team confirmed

Jones won eight championships with Boston in nine seasons from 1958-67. He then won four titles as a coach, two as an assistant before leading Boston to the championship as head coach in 1984 and 1986. Jones, who passed at an assistant living facility in Connecticut where he had been treated for Alzheimer’s disease, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

"Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow," the Celtics said in a statement on Friday. "In NBA history, only teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers." 

"K.C. along with Russell, Clyde Lovellette, Jerry Lucas, Quinn Buckner, Earvin “Magic “Johnson and Michael Jordan, are the only players in history to achieve basketball’s “Triple Crown” – winning an NCAA Championship, an NBA Championship and an Olympic Gold Medal. His number 25 has hung from the rafters since 1967."

Jones and Russell won two titles together at the University of San Francisco in 1955 and 1956. They are also the only two Black head coaches to ever win multiple NBA championships. Jones's eight championships are the third-most in NBA history, trailing teammates Sam Jones and Russell.

Jones tallied 105 playoff games in nine years with the Celtics. He won the championship in each of his first eight seasons, retiring after the Celtics lost to the 76ers in the 1967 Eastern Division Finals.

He's the second Celtics legend to die recently, following the passing of Tommy Heinsohn on Nov. 9.

YOU MAY LIKE

KC-Jones-Celtics-Dies
Play
NBA

Celtics Legend, Hall-of-Famer K.C. Jones Dies at 88

Jones won eight championships in his nine seasons with the Celtics, adding three as a coach in the the 1980s

Duncan-Robinson-Heat-Pelicans-Christmas
Play
NBA

Duncan Robinson Is Thriving as Heat’s Not-So-Secret Weapon

Robinson nailed seven three-pointers to lead the Heat over the Pelicans on Christmas day.

DMitrik-Trice-Wisconsin
Play
College

Wisconsin Wins at Michigan State in Top-12 Showdown

Michigan State has started 0-2 in the Big Ten after losing at home to D'Mitrik Trice-led Wisconsin.

USATSI_15292197
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano review their top values and low ownership options for Week 16 on DraftKings.

jimmy-butler-miami-heat
NBA

Butler Exits Heat vs. Pelicans Due to Ankle Stiffness

Butler was questionable entering Friday's matchup vs. New Orleans due to an ankle injury.

Chris-Wondolowski-SJ-MLS-Playoffs
Play
Soccer

Wondolowski to Return for San Jose in 2021

Wondolowski was going to retire after the 2020 season, but he's running it back in San Jose.

Christian McCaffrey
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Carolina Panthers

How can the Panthers build on the cautious optimism generated from Year One of the Matt Rhule era?

49ers Brandon Aiyuk
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan & Co. will have higher expectations for 2021 after injuries marred this season. Might the 49ers acquire a new quarterback?