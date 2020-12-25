Celtics Legend, Hall-of-Famer K.C. Jones Dies at 88

Former Boston Celtics guard and coach K.C. Jones died at the age of 88 on Friday, the team confirmed.

Jones won eight championships with Boston in nine seasons from 1958-67. He then won four titles as a coach, two as an assistant before leading Boston to the championship as head coach in 1984 and 1986. Jones, who passed at an assistant living facility in Connecticut where he had been treated for Alzheimer’s disease, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

"Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow," the Celtics said in a statement on Friday. "In NBA history, only teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers."

"K.C. along with Russell, Clyde Lovellette, Jerry Lucas, Quinn Buckner, Earvin “Magic “Johnson and Michael Jordan, are the only players in history to achieve basketball’s “Triple Crown” – winning an NCAA Championship, an NBA Championship and an Olympic Gold Medal. His number 25 has hung from the rafters since 1967."

Jones and Russell won two titles together at the University of San Francisco in 1955 and 1956. They are also the only two Black head coaches to ever win multiple NBA championships. Jones's eight championships are the third-most in NBA history, trailing teammates Sam Jones and Russell.

Jones tallied 105 playoff games in nine years with the Celtics. He won the championship in each of his first eight seasons, retiring after the Celtics lost to the 76ers in the 1967 Eastern Division Finals.

He's the second Celtics legend to die recently, following the passing of Tommy Heinsohn on Nov. 9.