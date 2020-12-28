Report: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Suffered Partially Torn ACL

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee in Brooklyn's 106–104 loss to the Hornets on Sunday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to Charania, the injury was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in Dinwiddie's knee. He is expected to make a full recovery before next season, but news of his injury is a major blow to the Nets' starting lineup.

The 27-year-old exited Sunday night's game in the third quarter after straining his knee. Dinwiddie fell awkwardly while driving past Bismack Biyombo and passing the ball. He grabbed his right knee for several seconds before limping to the Nets' bench to be evaluated. Dinwiddie later headed to the locker room and did not return to the contest.

After the game, Nets coach Steve Nash said Dinwiddie would be further evaluated on Monday.

The guard and Kyrie Irving have started together in the Nets' backcourt for their first three games of the season. Dinwiddie tallied five points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of action against the Hornets. He played a prominent role in Brooklyn's lineup last season after Irving and Caris LeVert missed significant time with injuries. Originally expecting to be the Nets' sixth man, Dinwiddie started in 49 games and averaged 20.6 points.

LeVert is a candidate to replace Dinwiddie as a starter.

Brooklyn (2–1) is playing its first back-to-back games of the 2020-21 season by tipping off against Memphis on Monday night. Sunday marked the team's first loss of the season.