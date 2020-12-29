SI.com
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Timetable to Return Still Uncertain

The timetable for Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis's return is still up in the air, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis was a "full go" in practice on Tuesday but remains uncertain when Porzingis will play in games.

Carlisle noted the former All-Star will not play in the last two days of December. The Mavericks are scheduled to play Charlotte on Wednesday night. 

Dallas will play against Miami on New Year's Day and then kick off a three-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets. 

"Some time in the next two weeks isn't far-fetched," Carlisle said about Porzingis's potential return date.

The Mavericks (1-2) are coming off a 124-73 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, which marked the Clippers their biggest loss in franchise history. 

Porzingis has not played in a game since he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the opening round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He underwent surgery on Oct. 9 to repair the torn ligaments.

Porzingis averaged 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his three postseason appearances, which were also the first playoff games of his career.

Dallas acquired the 7-foot-3 Latvian big man last year from the New York Knicks in a trade. While with New York, he tore the ACL in his left knee in February of 2018.

Mavericks' Forward Kristaps Porzingis Timetable to Return Still Uncertain

