Ja Morant Exits Grizzlies vs. Nets With Ankle Injury

Ja Morant Exits Grizzlies vs. Nets With Left Ankle Injury

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant exited Memphis' matchup with the Nets on Monday with a left ankle sprain. 

Morant landed on the foot of Nets guard Tyler Johnson in the second quarter on Monday as he contested a jump shot. Memphis' second-year guard was taken off the floor in a wheelchair after initially trying to put weight on his ankle. 

Morant got off to a blistering start to 2020-21 after winning Rookie of the Year last season. He scored 44 points in an opening-night loss to the Spurs, adding 28 points and seven assists against the Hawks on Dec. 26. Memphis selected Morant with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Memphis enters 2020-21 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2017. The Grizzlies logged seven straight postseason berths from 2011-17, though the franchise has never reached the NBA Finals 

