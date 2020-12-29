Ja Morant Exits Grizzlies vs. Nets With Ankle Injury

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant exited Memphis' matchup with the Nets on Monday with a left ankle sprain.

Morant landed on the foot of Nets guard Tyler Johnson in the second quarter on Monday as he contested a jump shot. Memphis' second-year guard was taken off the floor in a wheelchair after initially trying to put weight on his ankle.

Morant got off to a blistering start to 2020-21 after winning Rookie of the Year last season. He scored 44 points in an opening-night loss to the Spurs, adding 28 points and seven assists against the Hawks on Dec. 26. Memphis selected Morant with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Memphis enters 2020-21 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2017. The Grizzlies logged seven straight postseason berths from 2011-17, though the franchise has never reached the NBA Finals