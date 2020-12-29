Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Miss at Least Three Weeks With Ankle Sprain

SI.com
Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant to Miss at Least Three Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Author:
Publish date:

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain on Monday night and is expected to miss between three-to-five weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Morant exited Monday's game against the Nets late in the second quarter after rolling his ankle after contesting a field goal attempt of Brooklyn guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Memphis' second-year guard was taken off the floor in a wheelchair before returning to the bench in a boot. 

Despite Morant's injury, Memphis went on to beat the Nets, 116-111.

Heading into this season, the 21-year-old guard was looking to improve on his debut NBA campaign, which saw him win the Rookie of the Year award. Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game in 2019-20. In his first two games of this season, he scored 44 and 28 points, respectively.

Morant and the Grizzlies missed out on a playoff berth last season after losing to the Blazers in the league's first-ever play-in tournament. 

Memphis is looking to make its first postseason appearance since 2016-17. The Grizzlies are 1-2 on the season.

