SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Cavaliers Forward Kevin Love to Miss at Least Three to Four Weeks With Calf Strain

Author:
Publish date:

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss at least three to four weeks with a right calf strain, the team announced Tuesday. 

Love left Sunday's victory over the 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action. The team said in a statement Tuesday that he reaggravated a right calf strain first diagnosed during the preseason. 

The five-time All-Star had been sidelined since the team's first exhibition game against the Pacers on Dec. 12, when he got kicked in the calf. He said at the time of the initial injury that his leg was swollen from his knee to his Achilles tendon. 

Love scored 15 points for the Cavaliers on Dec. 26 after missing the team's season-opener. Against the Sixers, he played less than nine minutes before leaving the game with the calf injury.

Cleveland acquired Love before the 2014–15 season, and the All-Star forward played a key role in the franchise's winning the NBA championship in '16-'17. Between '18 and '20, Love appeared in just 78 games due to multiple injuries. 

The Cavaliers are 3–0 on the season, one of just four undefeated teams across the NBA. They play the Knicks on Tuesday night.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Love
Play
NBA

Cavaliers' Kevin Love Out at Least Three to Four Weeks

Love will miss at least three to four weeks with a right calf strain.

The college football national championship trophy is lifted
Play
College Football

How Will History View 2020's College Football Champ?

Years from now, will this season's champion have an asterisk in the record books?

yu-darvish
Play
MLB

Yu Darvish Trade Grades: What Are the Cubs Doing?

The Padres have established themselves clearly as World Series contenders. The Cubs, on the other hand ...

russell-okung-carolina-panthers
NFL

Panthers OT Okung Receives Half of Salary in Bitcoin

Okung is the first NFL player to ever be paid via Bitcoin.

San Francisco players huddle together before a game vs. Cal
Play
College Basketball

Meet the Staffers Holding College Hoops Season Together

In many ways, directors of basketball operations are the glue of a program. This season, that's truer than ever.

novak-djokovic-2021-predictions
Tennis

Predictions for the 2021 Tennis Season

Making predictions for 2021's top players, tennis schedule, major winners and more, as we happily bid farewell to 2020.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Early Impressions on All 30 Teams

If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay healthy, the Nets could enter the spring as Finals favorites in a crowded Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Tylan Wallace
Play
Gambling

College Football Betting Preview: 2020 Cheez-It Bowl & Alamo Bowl Predictions

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking has Oklahoma State vs. Miami and Texas vs. Colorado as featured bowl game matchups on his Tuesday NCAA football betting card.