Cavaliers' Kevin Love Out at Least Three to Four Weeks

Cavaliers Forward Kevin Love to Miss at Least Three to Four Weeks With Calf Strain

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss at least three to four weeks with a right calf strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Love left Sunday's victory over the 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action. The team said in a statement Tuesday that he reaggravated a right calf strain first diagnosed during the preseason.

The five-time All-Star had been sidelined since the team's first exhibition game against the Pacers on Dec. 12, when he got kicked in the calf. He said at the time of the initial injury that his leg was swollen from his knee to his Achilles tendon.

Love scored 15 points for the Cavaliers on Dec. 26 after missing the team's season-opener. Against the Sixers, he played less than nine minutes before leaving the game with the calf injury.

Cleveland acquired Love before the 2014–15 season, and the All-Star forward played a key role in the franchise's winning the NBA championship in '16-'17. Between '18 and '20, Love appeared in just 78 games due to multiple injuries.

The Cavaliers are 3–0 on the season, one of just four undefeated teams across the NBA. They play the Knicks on Tuesday night.