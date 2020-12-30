Bucks Make NBA Record 29 Three-Pointers Against Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks set a single game NBA record with 29 three-pointers in their 144-97 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

However, most wouldn't have expected this after the program's worst three-point effort in over a year this past Sunday.

The only Bucks player who didn't make the list on the historic night was two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallied nine points.

Khris Middleton had four three-pointers and a total of 25 points while Jrue Holiday tallied six three's in his 24-point night. Donte DiVincenzo went 5-for-6 from deep and finished with 17 points.

Sam Merrill broke the record with the team's 28th three-pointer with 6:07 to go.

The Houston Rockets set the previous record against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019 with 27 three-pointers. Milwaukee's previous high was 22 in 2018.

The most Miami has allowed is 24, which was against the Los Angeles Clippers.