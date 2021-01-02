Phoenix Suns Legend, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal Dies at 70

Paul Westphal, a five-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA first-team selection and a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member, died Saturday at the age of 70, according to the Phoenix Suns.

In August 2020, Westphal was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Westphal, born on Nov. 30, 1950, was a naive of Torrance, California. After growing up in Southern California, he attended the University of Southern California to play basketball.

The Boston Celtics drafted Westphal with the 10th pick overall in the 1972 NBA Draft. He spent three seasons with the Celtics that included winning a NBA title in 1974.

Following his third season with Boston, Westphal was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He spent six seasons (1975-80) with Phoenix, leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1976. Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals is often referred to as the greatest game ever played.

That fame consisted of a triple-overtime thriller during which Westphal’s quick thinking helped put the Suns in position to extend the game behind Garfield Heard’s famous “Shot Heard ‘Round the World.”

Westphal averaged 20.5 points per game with the Suns. In the 1977-78 season, Westphal was sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 25.2 ppg.

"Westy will forever be remembered as a prominent Valley sports legend both on and off the court," Suns managing partner Robert Sarver said in a statement Saturday. "He built an illustrious career as both a player and a coach. His legacy ranks among the most quintessential basketball icons of all time.

"Throughout the past 40 years, Westy has remained a great friend of the organization and as a trusted sounding board and confidant for me. His number 44 will forever hold its place in our Ring of Honor, enshrined as one of the utmost deserving members."

After his first stint with the Suns, Westphal played for the Seattle Supersonics (1980-81) and the New York Knicks (1981-83) before finishing his carer back with the Suns (1983-84).

Westphal is Phoenix's fifth all-time leading scorer (9,564), averaging 20.6 points per game. The Suns retired his No. 44 and he is a member of the Suns' Ring of Honor.

Westphal finished his NBA playing career with a total of 12,809 points, 3,591 assists and 1,580 rebounds. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player on Sept. 6, 2019.

After his NBA playing career, Westphal took up coaching. He started with stints at Southwestern Baptist Bible and Grand Canyon before finding his way back to Phoenix, where he served on the coaching staff from 1988-95.

“There may be just a handful of people who have as much influence and significance on the history of the Phoenix Suns,” Jerry Colangelo said in a statement. “All he accomplished as a player and as a coach. Off the court, he was a gentleman, a family man, great moral character. He represented the Suns the way you want every player to represent your franchise.”

In addition to four seasons as head coach of the Suns, Westphal spent three seasons as head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, five seasons as head coach of Pepperdine University, one season as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks, three seasons as head coach of the Sacramento Kings and finished his coaching career with two seasons as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

Westphal is survived by his wife Cindy, and his son Michael and daughter Victoria.