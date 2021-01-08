Report: 76ers Guard Seth Curry Tests Positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team learned of the positive result just before the start of Thursday's game against the Nets.
Curry went to an isolation room and left the arena separate from the team. The Nets won, 122-109, as Shake Milton started in place of Curry.
The team will undergo contact tracing on Friday. Philadelphia's next game is scheduled for Saturday at home against the Nuggets.