SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: 76ers Guard Seth Curry Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team learned of the positive result just before the start of Thursday's game against the Nets.

seth curry

Curry went to an isolation room and left the arena separate from the team. The Nets won, 122-109, as Shake Milton started in place of Curry.

The team will undergo contact tracing on Friday. Philadelphia's next game is scheduled for Saturday at home against the Nuggets.

YOU MAY LIKE

seth curry
NBA

Report: 76ers Guard Seth Curry Tests Positive for COVID-19

The team found out about Curry's positive test just before tip-off of its 122-109 loss to the Nets.

jim harbaugh (1)
College Football

Report: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Finalizing Five-Year Contract

Harbaugh, 57, is 49-22 in his six seasons at Michigan. The Wolverines went 2-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season.

jenny durkan
Play
NBA

Seattle Mayor on Potential NBA Return: 'Pretty Optimistic'

The SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City following the 2007-08 season, but the NBA return to Seattle soon as the league considers expansion.

Jan 5, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving Out for Personal Reasons, Doesn't Respond to Nash

Kyrie Irving was reportedly against the bubble continuing this summer in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles for a gain against Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal hosted by the Rose Bowl in AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

Alabama Headlines College Football Awards, Takes Home Seven

Alabama won awards for best quarterback, best running back, best wide receiver, best center and best lineman.

kris bryant
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Mets Talk Kris Bryant Trade, Dodgers Interested in Yates

Catch up on the latest hot stove rumors, including a possible Kris Bryant trade and Houston's reported interest in signing multiple relievers.

irwin rivera
MMA

Report: UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested for Attempted Murder

Rivera, 31, is charged with stabbing his two sisters, saying he did so after being instructed by a "higher power."

deshaun watson
Play
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Upset Over Lack of Input on GM, Coach

Watson was expected to be included as a part of the Texans' general manager hiring process, but was excluded and learned of the decision via social media.