Report: 76ers Guard Seth Curry Tests Positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team learned of the positive result just before the start of Thursday's game against the Nets.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Curry went to an isolation room and left the arena separate from the team. The Nets won, 122-109, as Shake Milton started in place of Curry.

The team will undergo contact tracing on Friday. Philadelphia's next game is scheduled for Saturday at home against the Nuggets.