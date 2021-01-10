Thomas Bryant Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season

Nick Wass/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Wizards center Thomas Bryant will miss the rest of the 2020–21 season after tearing his ACL on Saturday, the team confirmed.

Bryant was averaging a career-high 14.3 points and six rebounds per game before his ACL tear against Miami. The fourth-year big man shot 64.8% from the field in 10 games this season, emerging as a reliable young piece in Washington's rotation.

The Wizards have struggled in 2020–21 despite Bryant's strong offensive start. They enter Sunday last in the Eastern Conference at 2–8, sporting the NBA's No. 28 defensive rating. Shooting guard Bradley Beal is averaging 35 points per game this season, but his scoring brilliance has not been enough to keep Washington from the conference cellar.

The Wizards will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday as Chris Paul and the Suns come to the nation's capital. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.